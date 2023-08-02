Sunderland are nearing an off-field appointment in the marketing department, according to reports.

Major League's Soccor's chief marketing officer David Bruce is said to be leaving his post at the end of this week to join Sunderland, states a report by Sportico.

Sprotic claims that Wearside-born Bruce "will take a leadership position at Sunderland, according to people familiar with the matter".

Bruce has been with the MLS since 2012 as the senior vice president of brand and integrated marketing and became the CMO of the league in 2022.

Bruce has also worked as a senior consultant at the marketing firm Wolff Olins and, according to Sportsico, lead the company's brand consultation for the 2012 Olympic Games in London and was part of the outfit launching its Middle East office in Dubai.