Nathan Bishop has been pictured signing for Sunderland ahead of his move from Manchester United.

The goalkeeper will arrive on Wearside to provide cover and competition for first-choice Anthony Patterson after the departures of Alex Bass and Jacob Carney, last season's two and three, earlier this summer.

Academy of Light graduate Adam Richardson was set to step up and take the third-choice spot before his injury with Matthew Young and/or Dan Cameron now likely to deputise in his absence.

Bishop, 23, has been pictured signing his Sunderland deal at the Academy of Light ahead of his permanent move to Wearside from Manchester United.