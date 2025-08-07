The saga surrounding Sunderland’s effort to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi goes on...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Further details of Bologna’s apparent transfer pursuit of West Brom defender Torbjørn Heggem have emerged, with any prospective deal potentially having an impact on Sunderland’s own bid to sign Jhon Lucumi.

The Colombian international has been touted as a target for Regis Le Bris’ side repeatedly this summer, with the widespread understanding being that Bologna would ideal prefer to retain his services for the time being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, continental journalist Nicolo Schira took to X earlier this week to reveal that talks between the Serie A outfit and Lucumi’s agent were scheduled, adding: “Bologna want to keep him and offered a contract until 2029, but Lucumi is reflecting: he has been approached by several clubs from the Premier League and La Liga”.

But in a further twist, Schira has since reported that Bologna are pushing ahead with a raid for West Brom talent Heggem. In a separate post on Wednesday morning, he wrote: “Bologna have opened talks with WBA for Torbjørn Heggem. The Norwegian centre-back has given his availability to Bologna for a contract until 2029.”

And in the aftermath of that update, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport have now outlined the financial specifics of Bologna’s attempt to sign Heggem, as well as relaying how Sunderland fit into the equation.

What has been said about Bologna’s transfer pursuit of Torbjørn Heggem, and what does it mean for Sunderland’s Jhon Lucumi bid?

According to the continental publication, the heart of defence is an area that Bologna need to strengthen this summer following the departure of Martin Erlic and the “question marks surrounding Lucumi”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, it is stated that the club have submitted a £6.5 million bid for Heggem, but it is also suggested that West Brom are holding out for a figure closer to £8.7 million. Nevertheless, it is claimed that his exit is being “considered”, and that he could act as a “stopgap” in the event of Lucumi leaving.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

In that regard, it is once again explained that the South American’s entourage will meet with Bologna in the near future, but also that “rumours are circulating that Sunderland are too strong to refuse”. The Italian side’s reluctance to sell Lucumi is highlighted once more as well.

For their part, it is understood that Sunderland are eager to strengthen the heart of their defence before their Premier League curtain-raiser against West Ham on August 16th. A spate of injuries at the back means that Dan Ballard and Jenson Seelt are arguably the Black Cats’ only recognised and viable senior options in that area of the pitch at the time of writing, although summer signing Reinildo Mandava - predominantly a left-back by trade - did start in a central berth to decent effect during last weekend’s friendly clash against Real Betis.

Your next Sunderland read: Fabrizio Romano: Real Madrid in active contract talks with Sunderland and Leeds United transfer target