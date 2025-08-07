Mayenda has signed a new contract with Speakman hailing the striker’s importance ahead of the club’s Premier League return

Eliezer Mayenda has signed a new long-term contract with Sunderland, extending his stay on Wearside until 2030 following a standout breakthrough season.

The 20-year-old striker scored 10 goals and provided five assists as the Black Cats secured a dramatic return to the Premier League – including decisive strikes in both the play-off semi-final against Coventry City and the final at Wembley Stadium.

While the moment is a personal milestone for Mayenda, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman emphasised the broader implications of the deal for the club’s future. “We are delighted with Eliezer’s progress throughout the last two years,” Speakman said.

The Sunderland chief continued regarding the deal for Mayenda until 2030: “Whether you’re a supporter, a member of staff, or one of his team-mates, it’s been immensely rewarding to follow and support his development to this point.”

Speakman made clear that the contract is not just recognition of past achievement, but a strategic step ahead of a demanding Premier League campaign. “Although this is a moment to reflect and celebrate his progress, it is also an opportunity to reset our objectives and expectations,” he added. “Eli is an important player for us, and his commitment will be significant as we embark upon the Premier League season.”

Speakman also pointed to Mayenda’s maturity and growing connection with the club, highlighting his leadership potential and alignment with Sunderland’s values. “He’s a great character who understands our Club, and I know our supporters will be delighted by this news.”

Mayenda’s rise also earned him a call-up to Spain’s Under-21 squad earlier this year, and his new contract signals Sunderland’s intent to build around homegrown and high-ceiling talent as they face the challenge of top-flight football.

What other Sunderland contract and transfer news is there?

Confirmed news arrived on Wednesday as Sunderland completed the loan signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. The 19-year-old, who had been expected on Wearside last weekend, completed his medical on Wednesday and signed a straight season-long loan.

Guiu becomes Sunderland’s ninth summer signing and will compete with Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor for minutes. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us.” According to The Athletic, Sunderland will pay a financial penalty to Chelsea if Guiu does not play a certain number of games.

Nectar Triantis is attracting interest from a growing number of clubs this summer – with West Bromwich Albion the latest Championship side said to be weighing up a potential move.

According to Mackem News, the Baggies have held internal discussions about the 22-year-old and could explore a loan deal should the player indicate he is open to the switch. It’s claimed that no official approach has been made at this stage, with the club awaiting further clarity on the player’s intentions.