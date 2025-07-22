All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland look to have made a major breakthrough in their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss international having reportedly agreed personal terms with the Black Cats ahead of a prospective transfer to the North East.

The ex-Arsenal captain has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in recent days, with various updates providing conflicting claims on where he will end up playing his football next season.

But on Tuesday afternoon, renowned transfer insider David Ornstein took to social media to suggest that the 32-year-old is intent on securing a switch to Wearside, as well as stating an agreement has already been reached between Sunderland and the player.

Writing on X, he said: “Granit Xhaka informs Bayer Leverkusen he only wants to join Sunderland as club-to-club talks continue. Agreement now in place between 32yo & SAFC. Bayer04 asked by Switzerland midfielder to close deal rapidly. Negotiations ongoing”.

In a subsequent update, Xhaka’s agent Jose Noguera confirmed that the player is keen to sign for Sunderland this summer. He told GiveMeSport: “We have reached an agreement in principle with Sunderland on terms. Granit wishes to move back to the Premier League. It is an exciting new challenge for him. Now an agreement is needed with Leverkusen.

“Granit has enjoyed his time at Leverkusen, and we are very appreciative of everything the club has done for him. We hope Leverkusen can find an agreement with Sunderland and are sure talks will continue in an amicable manner due to the strong relationship between Granit and Leverkusen. Granit understands his importance to Leverkusen and although he wishes to join Sunderland, is fully respectful of Leverkusen.”

Jenson Jones targeted for Sunderland loan exit

Elsewhere, Sunderland starlet Jenson Jones is a loan target for several EFL clubs, according to reports. The young defender impressed during his time with Graeme Murty’s U21s last season, and has featured as part of Regis Le Bris’ travelling first team squad during the Black Cats’ pre-season training camp in Portugal over the past few days.

And while Jones has caught the eye of late, there is an understanding that he will struggle to force his way into the senior set-up at the Stadium of Light on a regular basis in the immediate future - especially given the Black Cats’ recent promotion to the Premier League.

As such, a temporary exit could be on the cards, and to that end, online outlet EFL Analysis have suggested that Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Crewe Alexandra, and Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock are among those hoping to secure a season-long agreement for the 19-year-old, who is capable of playing in either full-back position.

