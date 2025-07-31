Sunderland confirmed the signing of Granit Xhaka on Wednesday morning

Sanctioning the departure of Sunderland new boy Granit Xhaka will is the “biggest loss” that Bayer Leverkusen will suffer this summer, according to one of his former teammates.

After a lengthy transfer saga, the Swiss midfielder was finally unveiled as a Black Cats player on Wednesday morning, with his switch to Wearside expected to cost his new employers somewhere in the region of £17.3 million once add-ons are included.

But while Xhaka’s return to the Premier League has been heralded by many as a superb piece of business on Sunderland’s part, there are those back in Germany who are sad to see such an influential player leave Leverkusen.

What has been said about Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland?

So far this summer, Leverkusen have sold the likes of Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool, Jonathan Tah to Bayern Munich, and Odilon Kossounou to Atalanta, as well as parting company with Bundesliga-winning head coach Xabi Alonso after he was brought in to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the dugout at Real Madrid. But according to striker Patrik Schick, it is Xhaka’s absence that will be felt most keenly.

As quoted by continental publication Blick, the Czech international said: “I think that’s the biggest loss. [Xhaka was] the most important player for the whole team. He was a leader. He was the player with the most experience.”

Leverkusen chief Simon Rolfes also addressed Xhaka’s importance during his farewell message to the 32-year-old. Speaking to the club’s official website, Rolfes said: “After signing two years ago, Granit Xhaka was a key player in the Leverkusen team that won the double in 2024. Granting his urgent request for a transfer is the best solution for Bayer 04 and for all parties involved under the negotiated terms and circumstances. We wish Granit all the best for the rest of his career."

What has Regis Le Bris said about Granit Xhaka’s transfer to Sunderland?

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, head coach Regis Le Bris said: “First of all, it’s a massive statement about the attractiveness of the club. If a player of that dimension says yes to our project, it means something.

“I have to congratulate the people behind the scenes for completing the move. It makes a big noise and that is something we are looking to do this season. For the squad, it’s really important. We started our recruitment with talented young players but the second layer is to balance the squad with more experience. With what he has achieved in the game, Granit is really good for that.”

He added: “It’s really clear what he will bring to the squad. At the same time, his level his high. He brings many things for the balance of the squad. He’s a captain, a leader, has strong experience in the Premier League and the national team.

“This piece in our structure will be really important to balance the squad. We’re really happy. He’s still at top with a specific style of play so it’s really important to feel these pillars in our structure because it gives confidence to everyone for the Premier League.”