Sunderland have unveiled Granit Xhaka as their seventh summer signing

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has claimed that the signing of Granit Xhaka represents a “massive statement about the attractiveness of the club”.

The Swiss midfielder was unveiled as the Black Cats’ seventh summer signing on Wednesday morning, arriving from German giants Bayer Leverkusen in a deal that is expected to cost around £17.3 million in total.

Over the course of his two years on the continent, the 32-year-old won both a Bundesliga title and a DFB-Pokbal, as well as finishing 16th in last season’s Ballon d’Or vote. And in the aftermath of Xhaka’s deal being officially confirmed, his new boss was quick to hail both the player and the behind-the-scenes work from Sunderland’s recruitment team that made his acquisition possible.

What has Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said about new signing Granit Xhaka?

Speaking to the club’s official website, Le Bris said: “First of all, it’s a massive statement about the attractiveness of the club. If a player of that dimension says yes to our project, it means something.

“I have to congratulate the people behind the scenes for completing the move. It makes a big noise and that is something we are looking to do this season. For the squad, it’s really important. We started our recruitment with talented young players but the second layer is to balance the squad with more experience. With what he has achieved in the game, Granit is really good for that.”

He added: “It’s really clear what he will bring to the squad. At the same time, his level his high. He brings many things for the balance of the squad. He’s a captain, a leader, has strong experience in the Premier League and the national team.

“This piece in our structure will be really important to balance the squad. We’re really happy. He’s still at top with a specific style of play so it’s really important to feel these pillars in our structure because it gives confidence to everyone for the Premier League.”

Le Bris’ words echo the sentiment expressed by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. The transfer chief said: “We’re delighted to welcome Granit and his family to Sunderland. His arrival is a significant endorsement of our ambition and our desire to build a team our supporters can be proud of in the Premier League.

“His accomplishments and quality need little introduction – he’s a player of the highest calibre on and off the field, who we feel is the perfect match to the profile required in our team. We look forward to helping him settle on Wearside and are excited to see the impact he can make on the field and within our dressing room.”

