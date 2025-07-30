Granit Xhaka says he’s ready to lead Sunderland’s Premier League charge after £17m transfer move

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Granit Xhaka has spoken for the first time as a Sunderland player following his high-profile £17million move from Bayer Leverkusen, offering a passionate and detailed insight into his motivations, ambitions, and early impressions of the club.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who captains Switzerland and was instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen's historic unbeaten domestic season, sat down with Sunderland’s in-house media team shortly after sealing the move to Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the next stage of his career, Xhaka described a sense of pride and anticipation. "I'm very, very proud to be here. It was a long time waiting, but I'm here now and looking forward to that," he began after concluding the move to Wearside.

He went on to explain how conversations with Sunderland's hierarchy, including Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman, were pivotal in convincing him to commit to the project. "I had the feeling that I needed a new challenge, a big challenge, and the project. When I spoke with the club, I was very excited to come here, to feel the energy, to feel the mentality of the people and the players the club has here around. It's exactly what I wanted and that's why I decided as well to come here."

Xhaka was open about the pressure and expectations that come with joining Sunderland as they return to the Premier League. "It's a different type of pressure for sure. That's why I said before as well, it's a big, big challenge for myself, for the club, but as well for the teammates. I have a good feeling, I'm seeing something that can be a big change, and I want to be part of this change, I want to be part of this football club, and to write our own history, and, yeah, like I said, I'm looking forward to that."

With over 290 appearances for Arsenal and recent Bundesliga success with Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, Xhaka arrives with elite experience – but insists his hunger to compete and lead remains strong. "I've been in the UK already for seven years, so I know the mentality here, I know the league,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What you can expect from me is that I will bring a lot of experience, in different types of European football I've played for, but as well a big mentality. How to work day by day, to achieve the goals that we have in the team, but as well like a club, and to help each other, to give them a good feeling, to give them the belief that we can do, and this is me."

Xhaka also revealed that Sunderland's turbulent recent history had only fuelled his determination to help shape the next chapter. “I know where they were, and that's why the challenge is bigger than ever, because it's nice to have this background as well.”

Xhaka continued: “But we are back where this club needs to be, and we want to be here, we want to stay here, and we want to write our own history, how I say it, and I have a very good feeling, and that's why I did the step here as well."

Asked what supporters can expect from him, Xhaka offered a trademark response rooted in leadership, intensity, and pride. "I will give them a lot of energy, I will give them a lot of mentality, a lot of passion as well, fighting for each ball, fighting for the team-mates, fighting for the badge as well, for the club, and this is what I want to give the fans, but as well the team-mates."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also touched on Sunderland’s developing squad balance, praising the club’s strategy in combining youth with seasoned professionals. "I think in a team you need a good balance, a good mix, with young players, but as well experienced players.

“I'm still not finished, I'm still hungry to achieve many, many good things, and that's why I did the steps here as well, because I feel that I'm ready to help the team, I'm ready to help the team with my experience, but as well with the quality. I have the good feeling that we have a good mix now between the experienced and young players, and we need to find ourselves now on the pitch, for sure, but I don't think this will be a big problem."

In fact, Xhaka sees the move to Sunderland as one of the most significant tests of his decorated career. "This is exactly my feeling as well, and as I said, I love the challenge, and this one is a big challenge, maybe the biggest challenge in my career so far. I took it, I'm here, and I want to show that day by day, weekend by weekend on the pitch."

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He closed with a clear message to supporters: expect total commitment. "I'm sure that this team will give everything on the pitch, until the first whistle, to the end. We need the support from the club, from the fans, whatever happens, but we will give everything on the pitch and hopefully we can achieve our goals, what we have."

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty