Sunderland have been linked with a move for Clement Bischoff in recent days

Sunderland are currently “leading the race” to sign Brøndby winger Clement Bischoff, according to one Danish journalist.

The Black Cats have been repeatedly linked with the teenager in recent days, with suggestions that he could be available for around £5.1 million this summer due to the fact that he has just one year remaining on his current contract.

Bischoff came close to joining Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this year, but despite those previous links, Toke Theilade, editor of Brøndby-focussed site VilfortPark, has suggested that it is now Sunderland who are best-placed to lure the starlet to England over the coming weeks.

What has been said about Sunderland’s reported interest in Clement Bischoff?

Speaking to online outlet Mackem News, Theilade said: “I think that £5.1 million is a good price for all parties, actually. Sunderland would get him at a significant discount compared to the £6.9 million Brøndby almost got from Brighton in the spring.

“No official reason has been given for his move to Brighton collapsing, but apparently, he couldn’t come to an agreement on the contract. It was highly surprising since he even travelled to Brighton, so everybody assumed it was all sorted.

“I expect him to move this summer. There is a lot of interest. Wolverhampton have also been looking at him, and he shouldn’t lack suitors. Moving directly to the Premier League is a big move, and risky too, but he is a talented lad, and I think he’ll end up going there. Sunderland seem to be leading the race at the moment.”

What did Clement Bischoff say about his failed move to Brighton and Hove Albion?

Speaking in the aftermath of his failed switch to Brighton, Bischoff made no secret of his disappointment, or his desire to one day test his mettle in the upper echelons of the English game.

In an interview with Ekstra Bladet, he said: “It was such a strange feeling. It was as if something was taken away from me just as I was about to achieve something. It was tough. It [Brighton] was a project that I could see myself in, which is the most important thing. It’s a good club and it’s the Premier League, so of course it’s a boyhood dream. I was disappointed. I’ll be honest with you. I was over there and got the message and it was tough. Then I travelled home.”

He continued: “It was a bit like a movie. But as I’ve always been told, things move quickly in football. It has done that for me in a positive way for a very long time. The first day I thought about it an awful lot, and it was tough. I was also told that I could take a little break from training if that’s what I needed. But I’m not like that. I just want to get back on the training pitch and get my mind off it a bit, because it’s on the football pitch that I forget things. I’ve done that, so I’m moving on now.”

