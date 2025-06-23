164 iconic photos of Sunderland fans at Wembley against Sheffield United - can you spot anybody you know?

The scenes at Wembley Stadium on May 24 for the play-off final will live long in the memory of Sunderland fans

Thousands of Sunderland fans turned Wembley Way into a sea of red and white ahead of the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United, creating a carnival atmosphere in the capital. Hours before kick-off, supporters packed the famous strip leading to the national stadium, chanting, singing, and waving flags in scenes that blended passion, pride, and hope!

The build-up was filled with colour and noise, from flares to banners and choruses of “Wise Men Say” echoing across the concrete concourse. Impeccably behaved and full of spirit, the Sunderland faithful once again showcased why they are regarded as one of the most loyal and vibrant fanbases in English football.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day of the final:

Sunderland fans at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at Wembley during the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

