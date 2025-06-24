Sunderland remain active in the summer market, but face competition and coaching hurdles as the Premier League return nears

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland continue to shape their squad and staff ahead of the 2025–26 Premier League season, with transfer interest building on multiple fronts, and several new updates emerging across Europe.

Vanat pricetag unchanged amid Sunderland interest

Despite claims from Ukraine that Dynamo Kyiv had raised their asking price for in-demand striker Vladyslav Vanat, journalist Mikhail Spivakovsky, who first reported Sunderland’s interest, insists no such increase has occurred. The 23-year-old forward has been linked with Fulham and Leeds, but Express Sport recently stated that Sunderland are the only club to have made formal contact. Vanat is said to be valued at £17.1million (€20m), and Dynamo are keen to keep him for their Champions League qualifiers. Reports claiming the price had risen to £21.4million (€25m) now appear wide of the mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setback in Sunderland's Neil Cutler pursuit

Sunderland have hit a stumbling block in their efforts to appoint Neil Cutler as the club’s new goalkeeping coach following Tom Weal’s departure. Cutler, who previously worked at Wolves, is currently on extended gardening leave. According to The Sun, Sunderland must either wait or pay a significant compensation fee to secure his services. Weal, who joined in February, played a key role during the promotion run-in but has now joined MK Dons. The club are expected to finalise backroom changes in the coming weeks.

Danny Batth set for Derby switch

Former Sunderland defender Danny Batth is on the verge of joining Derby County as a free agent. According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, the 34-year-old has agreed terms with the newly promoted Championship side after making 37 league appearances for Blackburn last season. He is expected to be announced alongside Andreas Weimann, with Carlton Morris also on Derby’s radar. Batth remains a popular figure among Sunderland supporters following his key role in the club’s 2021–22 promotion campaign.

Midfield watch: Bischoff and Keita tracked

Sunderland are monitoring two young midfielders from Europe, with interest in Denmark U21 international Clement Bischoff continuing to grow. The 19-year-old impressed at the U21 Euros with two goals and an assist, and Danish reports claim Brøndby have placed a €6million (£5.1million) price tag on him. Sunderland, Wolves and Brighton are all keeping tabs.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Clermont Foot midfielder Habib Keita is also on the radar. The 23-year-old Mali international made 30 Ligue 2 appearances last season and is admired for his versatility and work rate. QPR, Stoke and Crystal Palace are also said to be interested, but Sunderland are now thought to be monitoring him closely ahead of a potential bid.

Chris Rigg attracting elite attention

While incoming business continues, Sunderland are also working to hold onto 18-year-old star Chris Rigg, who has attracted attention from some of Europe’s top clubs. Reports in Italy claim Lazio have joined the race, alongside the likes of West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Brighton and Crystal Palace. Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also monitoring the England youth international. Rigg signed a pro deal last year and is under contract until 2027. Sunderland have no intention of selling and are understood to have set a £35million valuation to ward off suitors.

Your next Sunderland read: £5.1m Sunderland transfer fee revealed as Kristjaan Speakman eyes Danish wonderkid - reports