The Black Cats are eyeing midfield reinforcements while fending off interest in teenager Chris Rigg...

Sunderland have stepped up their interest in Clermont Foot midfielder Habib Keita, while also fending off growing interest in teenage sensation Chris Rigg, with European heavyweights now entering the race.

According to Ontheminute.com, Keita is the latest name on Sunderland’s radar as the club looks to bolster its midfield options ahead of a return to the Premier League. The 23-year-old Malian impressed in Ligue 2 last season, making 30 appearances and registering one goal and four assists.

Highly regarded for his versatility, technique and work rate, Keita has emerged as one of the most in-demand players in the French second tier. L'Équipe previously reported that QPR, Stoke City, and Crystal Palace have all shown interest, but Sunderland are now reportedly to be monitoring the situation closely.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats are also fighting to keep hold of one of their own. Reports in Italy claim Serie A side Lazio have entered the race for Chris Rigg, who is already attracting strong interest from across Europe. Il Messaggero, via La Lazio Siamo Noi, say the Italian club are keeping a close eye on the 17-year-old’s development, although they face stiff competition from both Premier League and Bundesliga sides.

TEAMtalk report that no fewer than seven Premier League clubs are tracking Rigg – including Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham, Everton, Brighton and Crystal Palace. Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also said to be admirers, with both keen to replicate the Dortmund model that saw Jobe Bellingham snapped up earlier this summer.

Despite the mounting speculation, Sunderland remain determined to keep Rigg. The England youth international is under contract until 2027 after signing professional terms last year, and the club are believed to have slapped a £35million valuation on the midfielder, with no plans to accept anything less. Rigg played a key role in Sunderland’s promotion-winning campaign under Régis Le Bris, and although top clubs are circling, sources suggest the youngster remains settled on Wearside for now.

Sources cited in TEAMtalk’s report claim the club have no interest in selling Rigg in this window and remain in a strong position to resist any advances. There is also a suggestion that Sunderland are keen to reopen talks with the midfielder over fresh terms, despite his current deal still having two years left to run. The teenager made 31 appearances in all competitions last season, playing a key role in Régis Le Bris’ side, and is expected to be a major figure as the club returns to the Premier League.

Sunderland have consistently shown they won’t be pressured into a fire sale during drawn-out summer windows. The club’s strategy has typically allowed for one or two high-profile exits per year, not a wholesale clear-out. With Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson having already departed, allowing Chris Rigg to follow suit would represent a major shift away from that approach. Kristjaan Speakman has proven himself to be a shrewd operator in the market and would likely stand firm in the event of interest.