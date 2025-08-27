Fabrizio Romano: Sunderland submit improved £24m transfer bid for key target

Sunderland continue to push for an agreement involving Jhon Lucumí

Sunderland have submitted an improved bid to sign Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Black Cats have been repeatedly linked with a swoop for the Colombian international in recent weeks, but have found themselves butting up against the Serie A outfit’s unwillingness to sell.

Nevertheless, Lucumí remains a key target for the Premier League new boys heading into the final days of the transfer window, and a fresh report from Romano suggests that a new offer has been tabled in an effort to soften Bologna’s stance.

Writing on X, the renowned reporter said: “Sunderland send improved bid to Bologna for Jhon Lucumí worth €28m [£24m] plus 10% sell-on clause. SAFC want Lucumí as priority target but Bologna insist on keeping the Colombian centre back.” At this stage, it is unclear as to how Bologna will respond to the bid.

What has been said about Jhon Lucumí’s transfer situation amid Sunderland interest?

Romano’s latest update comes in the wake of a flurry of speculation surrounding Lucumí’s transfer situation in recent days. Last week, Bologna CEO Claudio Fenucci gave an interview in which he once against emphasised his club’s reluctance to sell the 27-year-old.

He said: “We’d prefer to keep everyone, even though we know that certain offers can be tough, especially if the Premier League comes knocking. Jhon had the ambition to leave, but unfortunately, the timeframe for the offer didn’t materialise. The conditions aren’t right for him to be replaced right now, so Jhon will stay with us.”

Despite Bologna’s stance, however, Lucumí’s representatives have emphasised the player’s desire to seal an exit over the coming days. A recent statement from the defender’s agent read: “I carefully read the words of the CEO of Bologna, whom I respect a lot, as well as the club that has accompanied Jhon in these wonderful years. It's natural to feel a little disappointment, because our relationship with the club has always been human. From the beginning, our project was linked to a stay of two or three years, recognising in Jhon a constantly growing player.

“Last year we were asked to stay and we did so with great availability. This year, however, since the beginning of the season, the message has always been clear on both sides: if the right offer had arrived, Jhon would have had the possibility of a transfer. I therefore hope that on the part of Bologna there can be a reflection that allows us to find a balanced and positive solution for everyone.”

