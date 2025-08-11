All of the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has provided an update on the exact nature of Wolfsburg’s interest in Sunderland defender Trai Hume amid transfer speculation linking the Bundesliga side with a swoop for the Northern Ireland international.

Earlier on Monday, reports emerged from journalist Ben Jacobs suggesting that a £10 million bid had been submitted for the player, with a further update on GiveMeSport stating that his current employers are determined to retain his services between now and the end of the transfer window.

Later in the day, Downie then took to social media to share an update of his own, confirming Wolfsburg’s interest, but denying that an official bid had been tabled at the time of writing.

Writing on X, he said: “Wolfsburg do have an interest in Trai Hume, but I’m unaware of an official bid made to Sunderland at this stage. SAFC have been made aware of the interest in the right back, though. The 23-year-old has two years plus a year’s option on his SAFC deal and the club want to tie him down to a more lucrative deal since gaining promotion to the Premier League. Understand Wolfsburg are willing to pay £7.5m — but Sunderland don’t want to sell and value him much higher.”

Speaking during Sunderland’s pre-season training camp in Portugal last month, Hume made a point of playing down any transfer speculation surrounding him, telling The Echo: "I don't think about that at all, I let my agent and the club deal with all that. I don't want to think at all about that, I want to focus on my football. And I've always said that I love my football here at Sunderland, so it really is as simple as that."

Lennon Miller set for Udinese medical amid Sunderland transfer links

Elsewhere, Sunderland-linked Motherwell prodigy Lennon Miller looks to be on the cusp of a move to Italian outfit Udinese, according to reports in Scotland.

The teenager has caught the eye with a series of impressive displays since making his breakthrough into the first team at Fir Park, and was touted as a target for the likes of Sunderland and Celtic earlier this summer.

But it would appear that Miller will instead play his football in the Italian top flight next term. Writing on X, Barry Anderson of the Edinburgh Evening News said: “Lennon Miller heading to Udinese for a medical ahead of a £4.5m transfer. Another top move to Serie A for a young Scotland internationalist. Motherwell get a good fee, add-ons and a sell-on agreement. Miller will be a key man for Scotland for years. Great talent.”