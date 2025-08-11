Sunderland have been repeatedly linked with a move for Bilal El Khannouss this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moroccan is proving to be a man in demand this summer, with a host of Premier League clubs understood to be monitoring his situation in the aftermath of the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, as of last week, continental reporter Sebsatien Vidal claimed that the Whites were firming up their interest in El Khannouss. Writing on X, he said: “A serious bid has been submitted for Leicester winger Bilal El Khannouss. The 21-year-old Moroccan could soon arrive at Elland Road.”

An earlier report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri explained: “A meeting was held yesterday between Leeds United & Bilal El Khannouss camp, during which LUFC made clear they are willing to pay £24.5m release clause, with solidarity contribution & taxes to Leicester City available until 15/08.” Off the back of that, Yorkshire Evening Post writer Graham Smyth confirmed that the club were “very interested” in El Khannouss.

But in a potential blow to El Khannouss’ other apparent suitors, including Sunderland, it has now been reported that Newcastle have taken a shine to the promising playmaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about Newcastle United’s interest in Sunderland transfer target Bilal El Khannouss?

Writing on X, John Percy of The Telegraph said: “Newcastle have a strong interest in Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss and are looking at a possible deal. El Khannouss has a release clause and is also attracting interest from other PL clubs including Leeds in this window.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has been said about Bilal El Khannouss’ potential?

Despite Leicester suffering relegation last season, then-manager Ruud van Nistelrooy still saw fit to praise El Khannouss highly. He said: “He’s playing and starting every game and an important player for us with his creativity and his work rate off the ball. With his desire for a final pass and getting possession going, getting us out of situations in possession, he can also be creative with assists and goals.

“He’s been working a lot on his shooting and I’m happy with his development and I think you’re going to see a lot more of him with his age and profile. With his work rate in training, he’s improving on a daily basis. The challenge for him is, at his young age, pushing himself to finally know where his ceiling is. His potential is there to be a top player in Europe in the Champions League, I think that’s where his potential is. But as I said, it’s important for him to work how he is on a daily basis and that he is consistent in that, because he can go a long way.”