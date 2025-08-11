David Jones has stepped down from his Sunderland AFC board role after six years, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus paying tribute

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have confirmed that Non-Executive Director David Jones has stepped down from the club’s Board of Directors with immediate effect.

A lifelong supporter of the Black Cats, Jones has held an advisory role at the Stadium of Light since December 2019, offering strategic insight and support across both business and football operations. His tenure has spanned a transformative period in the club’s history, from the struggles of League One to promotion back to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his departure, Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said: “David’s counsel and support have been greatly appreciated throughout my time at the club. His contribution has been significant in our journey to the Premier League, and his passion for Sunderland AFC has been constant. He will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light, and on behalf of everyone at SAFC, I thank him for his efforts and wish him well for the future.”

Jones described the decision to step away as “agonising” but felt the timing was right following the club’s top-flight return: “It has been one of the great honours of my life to serve on the board of Sunderland AFC for so long. At such an exciting time, this has been an agonising decision, but after a summer of reflection, it feels like the right time to step away with the club’s journey back to the Premier League complete.”

He added: “Sunderland is in great hands, and I want to thank the leadership team who’ve tolerated my questions and opinions over the last six years. On and off the field, the Club is unrecognisable from the one I joined in League One, and I can’t wait to see the continued progress in the weeks and months ahead.”

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the club has thanked Jones for his service, acknowledging his role in helping shape Sunderland’s resurgence and wishing him the very best for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Paraguay centre-back Omar Alderete has sealed a £10million move to Sunderland from La Liga side Getafe, signing a contract until June 2029.

Sunderland have landed their latest summer signing after Romano confirmed that Omar Alderete’s switch from Getafe is complete. The 28-year-old Paraguay international joins the Black Cats on a long-term deal as part of the club’s Premier League squad rebuild under Régis Le Bris.

The Black Cats are believed to have fended off competition for Alderete, who has built a strong reputation in Spain’s top flight. Romano reported on Monday morning: “Omar Alderete to Sunderland, here we go! Deal sealed with Getafe for £10m fee. Contract until June 2029. All done.”

The deal continues Sunderland’s high-spending summer, which has already seen the arrivals of Granit Xhaka, Simon Adingra, Robin Roefs and Reinildo Mandava. With Alderete tied down until 2029, the Black Cats have secured not just immediate defensive reinforcement but also a player who can form part of their long-term core.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland fans will now be eager to see Alderete in action when the Premier League campaign begins, with his signing representing another statement of intent from Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the club’s recruitment team.