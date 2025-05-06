Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Sunderland and Championship-related news stories in one place ahead of the play-offs

Sunderland are preparing to play Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final over two legs, with a trip to Wembley up for grabs for the winner.

However, the last couple of days have seen several interesting Sunderland and Championship-related stories emerge ahead of the clash against the Sky Blues. Here, we take you through the key news items that you may have missed ahead of Friday’s game.

Régis Le Bris makes transfer admission

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has confirmed that the club are preparing two separate recruitment strategies ahead of the summer transfer window, with their play-off campaign set to determine which path they follow.

Speaking during a recent press conference, Le Bris revealed the club is making plans for both Premier League and Championship scenarios as they aim to secure promotion, with the Black Cats set to face Coventry City over two legs in the semi-final.

“We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship],” he said. “The main focus is on the play-offs, but at the same time, we still have a lot to do. I speak regularly with Kristjaan, Kyril and the recruitment team. We have regular meetings—I have one this afternoon, for example. It's all part of the process.”

Lynden Gooch reacts to Stoke City exit

Former Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch will leave Stoke City this summer, the Championship club has confirmed.

Gooch, 29, came through the ranks at Sunderland and went on to make 247 appearances during an 11-year spell on Wearside. He left the Stadium of Light in 2023 to join divisional rivals Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

During his time with the Potters, Gooch featured 53 times in all competitions, contributing two goals and two assists. In the 2024–25 campaign, he made 23 appearances—12 of them league starts—as Stoke secured their Championship status by finishing 18th, just two points above the drop zone.

After the announcement was released to the public, Gooch wrote on social media: “It has been an honour to play for Stoke City for the past 2 seasons. Thank you to the fans, staff and my teammates for everything. All the best for the future”.

Sunderland make ticket announcement ahead of Coventry City

Sunderland have acknowledged an issue affecting Ticketmaster’s online payment system, which has caused problems for supporters trying to purchase tickets for the upcoming play-off clash with Coventry City.

Club officials say they are working towards a “swift resolution” and have expressed their understanding of the frustration fans are feeling due to the technical difficulties. The Black Cats travel to Coventry City on Friday night for the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final, with the return fixture set for Tuesday at the Stadium of Light. In the other semi-final, Sheffield United face Bristol City, with a place at Wembley and a shot at Premier League promotion on the line.

A Sunderland club statement released on Monday afternoon said: “Sunderland AFC is aware of an issue with Ticketmaster UK's online payments platform. During an important sales period ahead of the EFL Championship Play-Off semi-finals, many supporters have been unable to secure their tickets, and we share their understandable frustration. “The club has strongly expressed the importance of implementing a swift resolution to this issue, and following prompt action, we hope to share a further positive update shortly.”