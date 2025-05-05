Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Coventry City in the Championship play-offs.

Sunderland AFC say they are aware of an issue with the Ticketmaster online payments platform for fans attempting to buy tickets for the play-off game with Coventry City.

SAFC officials say they are hoping for a ‘swift resolution’ to the issue, with fans experiencing difficulties and say they share their ‘understandable frustration’.

Sunderland travel to Coventry City on Friday night in the first leg of their play-off semi final prior to the home leg at the Stadium of Light the following Tuesday night. Sheffield United take on Bristol City in the other semi-final with a place at Wembley and potential promotion to the Premier League up for grabs.

A Sunderland club statement released on Monday afternoon said: “Sunderland AFC is aware of an issue with Ticketmaster UK's online payments platform.

“During an important sales period ahead of the EFL Championship Play-Off semi-finals, many supporters have been unable to secure their tickets, and we share their understandable frustration. “The club has strongly expressed the importance of implementing a swift resolution to this issue and following prompt action, we hope to share a further positive update shortly.”

Sunderland have been handed an allocation of 2,815 tickets for the first leg of their play-off semi final at Coventry City.

Tickets have already gone on sale to supporters with 60+ Black Cats points, priced at £30 for adults. Tickets were due to go on sale subject to availability for fans with 40+ Black Cats points at 4pm on Sunday, and will remain on sale until 4pm Monday (May 5th). Any tickets still available at that stage will go on sale to fans with 20+ Black Cats points until 4pm Tuesday (May 6th).

A statement from Sunderland AFC said: "This is an all-paper tickets fixture and age verification measures will be in place. Anyone aged 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult."

Tickets for the home leg are currently on sale to season-card holders, with their seats reserved until 5pm on Tuesday May 6th. At that stage all seats will be released for general sale, with a new pricing structure introduced.

