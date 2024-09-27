Sunderland supporters help boost fund for League Two club hit by flood damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Black Cats supporters have played a part in helping a League Two club in their hour of need.

Sunderland supporters have shown their generous side by donating to a fundraising effort for League Two club AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons were scheduled to host Newcastle United in a Carabao Cup third round tie earlier this week - but their Cherry Red Records Stadium was hit by flooding caused by the nearby River Wandle breaking its banks. The extent of the damage was revealed less than 24 hours later when images were released of a sinkhole that has decimated part of the pitch and that led to the postponement of their cup tie with the Magpies, which will now take place at St James Park, and next week’s home clash with League Two rivals Crewe Alexandra.

An EFL statement released earlier this week read: “The Carabao Cup Round Three tie between AFC Wimbledon and Newcastle United will now be played at St. James’ Park on Tuesday 1 October, kick-off 7:45pm. The original fixture between the two sides was due to take place on Tuesday 24 September at the Cherry Red Records Stadium but was postponed due to extensive flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including the stadium of AFC Wimbledon.

“Following an agreement between both Clubs and subsequent approval from the management committee of the competition, the fixture will now be reversed and will take place a week later at St. James’ Park. As a result, AFC Wimbledon’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Crewe Alexandra, due to take place on Tuesday 1 October, will now be rearranged for a later date. Further details will be announced in due course regarding the fixture rearrangement.”

With his club facing up to the sizeable cost of repairs to their playing surface, Dons supporter Graham Stacey set up a fundraising page with an initial target of £10,000. That figure was passed within 48 hours as a number of supporters from clubs across the Premier League, EFL and non-league threw their support behind the Dons in their hour of need.

The North East also played a part with Newcastle donating £15,000 and supporters from Sunderland, Middlesbrough and a number of non-league clubs also pledging funds taking the current total over the £120,000 mark.