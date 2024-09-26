Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland defender has delivered his verdict on the Black Cats’ promotion hopes.

Ex-Sunderland defender Wes Brown has suggested that it would be “so difficult” for his former club to stay in the Premier League if they were to be promoted this season.

The Black Cats have started the new Championship campaign well, and were it not for a slip up against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, would currently boast a perfect record after six matches. As things stand, they are currently second in the table, one point adrift of league leaders West Brom, and facing testing clashes with Watford, Derby County, and Leeds United in the coming days.

Nevertheless, Brown is of the opinion that Regis Le Bris’ appointment could be enough to spur Sunderland into contention for a promotion push over the coming months, but also believes that the ever-widening gap between the top flight and the Football League would likely lead to an immediate return to the Championship next term.

Speaking to Instant Casino, the former England international said: “Sunderland have started the season well; you can see that they’re behind the manager and there’s confidence in the camp. If they went up to the Premier League this season, it’d be so difficult for them to stay up.

“You see the three teams that came up to the Premier League last season, they’re two of the bottom four now this season and I think they are all better currently than Sunderland would be going up, but it’d be a massive achievement for them to get back to where they belong. I think at a club like Sunderland, if you start well, the fans and the city get behind you and you can really get on a roll. I hope they just keep that form up and don’t fade away this season.”

He added: "The Premier League need to look at making it a bit easier for the promoted teams to stay in the division, it needs balancing out towards the promoted teams more. Each year, we see at least two or more promoted teams go straight back down and I think we'd see the same with Blackburn [another of Brown’s former sides] if they did get promoted if something isn't changed."