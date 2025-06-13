A look at Sunderland’s potential departures this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have already bid farewell to Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson this summer, but with many, many weeks left before September’s final transfer deadline passes, it could still be a busy period of outgoings at the Stadium of Light.

But which players are likely to depart over the coming months, and who is more likely to stay put, at the present moment in time?

We’ve taken a closer look below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could still leave

Dan Neil

It’s a daunting prospect for Sunderland fans, especially given Jobe Bellingham’s recent departure for Borussia Dortmund, but Neil’s precarious contract situation combined with AS Roma’s persistent interest could be mean that the Black Cats skipper is a candidate for an exit this summer. The priority will be tying him down to a new deal to dispel any further speculation, but until that happens, nerves will jangle.

Dennis Cirkin

Likewise, Cirkin has just one year left on his contract in the North East, and while his exit doesn’t necessarily feel overly probable, until he puts pen to paper on an extension then the possibility of an untimely farewell will remain.

Ian Poveda

The winger has barely featured since completing a move to Wearside last summer, and the big question now is whether Regis Le Bris has seen enough from him to suggest that he can make a meaningful impact on his squad in the Premier League.

Joe Anderson

Out of favour and largely consigned to the U21s for the vast majority of his time in the North East, you suspect that it could be time for Anderson to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere in a bid to kickstart his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierre Ekwah

From the outset of his tenure, Le Bris has made it clear that he does not see a consistent opening for Ekwah in his plans. Perhaps that will change over the course of pre-season, but at the moment, it feels like an exit is a more likely outcome.

Nectar Triantis

So impressive for Hibernian this season, it would appear that the Scottish Premiership club are going all out to sign Triantis on a permanent basis. Reports have suggested that a fee upwards of £1 million could be enough to tempt Sunderland into a sale.

Adil Aouchiche

Aouchiche played his part when called upon for Sunderland last season, but was sent out on loan to Portsmouth in January, and much like Ekwah, seems destined for a move away from the Stadium of Light to secure regular first team opportunities elsewhere.

Milan Aleksic

A tricky first season in England ended with just a handful of first team appearances, and now that Sunderland have been promoted, it is not out of the question that Aleksic could be sent out on loan to gain more experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Jones

Similarly, Jones could find opportunities harder to come by in the top flight, despite an admirable step up to senior level in recent months. An EFL loan could be ideal to help his game develop even further.

Luis Hemir

Unwanted by Juventus’ development squad after a season on loan in Italy, it is not immediately clear as to what the future holds for Hemir, but chances are, it doesn’t involve a prolonged stint with Sunderland.

Abdoullah Ba

Ba’s prospects at Sunderland look dim, and given the fact that USL Dunkerque have all but confirmed that they will not be making his loan stint permanent this summer, it remains to be seen where his next destination will be.

Jay Matete

A dependable midfield option in the EFL, Matete feels like one Sunderland player who will probably not be given the chance to make the step up to the Premier League. He will make a good signing for somebody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothee Pembele

A rare Kristjaan Speakman transfer misfire, Pembele never really shone in England, and was subsequently sent out on loan to Le Havre this season. Another facing an uncertain future, the full-back is surely headed towards the exit door.

Nathan Bishop

Loaned out to the lower leagues this season, it feels unlikely that Bishop will have any kind of notable part to play for Sunderland in the future.

Nazariy Rusyn

The Ukrainian has failed to pull up any trees during his loan spell with Hajduk Split, and assuming the Croatian outfit opt against taking up the clause to make his stay permanent, then he will be headed back to Wearside to consider his options once again.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likely to stay

Trai Hume

While transfer rumours have swirled around the Northern Ireland international, Hume himself has made it clear where his priorities lie. Speaking recently, he said: "I've said it ever since I moved to Sunderland, I really love my football here. I love playing. I love the club, I'm happy where I'm at and if anything happens it's from the club. I love playing for Sunderland so I'm happy being there."

Anthony Patterson

As reported by The Echo recently, Patterson’s contract has been improved in the aftermath of Sunderland’s dramatic promotion to the Premier League, and that - coupled with the opportunity to play for his boyhood club in the top flight - should presumably be enough to ensure he stays put.

Dan Ballard

Sunderland’s play-off semi-final hero has been the subject of transfer interest in the past, but after a series of domineering displays in the promotion run-in, the Black Cats will do all they can to keep him around for a while longer, you would imagine.

Chris Rigg

Reports have suggested that clubs are circling for the teenage sensation, but with Sunderland having already made a big sale in the form of Jobe Bellingham, and with Rigg on a decent enough contract, the Black Cats find themselves in a strong position to fend off interest.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland star linked with £35m exit as seven Premier League clubs show interest in key player - reports