The former Sunderland player delivered his verdict on Jobe Bellingham’s £32million transfer to Dortmund

Former Sunderland defender Darren Williams has admitted he was “hopeful” that Jobe Bellingham would remain at the Stadium of Light following the club’s dramatic play-off final victory over Sheffield United at Wembley.

Bellingham completed a record-breaking transfer to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund earlier this month, netting Sunderland a deal which could rise to around £32million. While many fans have praised the teenager’s development on Wearside, some had hoped the midfielder would stick around to test himself in the Premier League with the Black Cats.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Williams shared similar sentiments – praising Bellingham for his contribution while expressing a wish to have seen the 18-year-old line up in red and white next season. “We brought him in at a low cost and two years later we're making a good amount on him – [but] I'd have love to see him play for us in the Premier League and test himself,” Williams said.

“I've got no qualms – he's been brilliant. He's achieved something with Sunderland. I was hopeful after the final that he would stay, and then the news came about interest from Germany." I wish him all the best. It's fantastic money. The club has made good money from the last four players sold.”

Jobe Bellingham speaks after Dortmund transfer switch

"To be honest, I had to think about it for a long time,” Bellingham said. “Not because of anything to do with the club, but because of my history, my personal journey with Sunderland. I weighed things up for a long time, and I know the fans were a bit concerned, but I thought about it long and hard. That's why I'm sure it's the right decision. I spoke to many people at the club, some I already knew.

Of course, also to the coach [Niko Kovač], in whom I truly believe and who, fortunately, also believes in me. But the decisive factor was probably the conversation with Mr. Watzke. He ultimately convinced me to sign for Borussia Dortmund. I'm sure I made the right decision. I'm really excited now.

“The last three weeks have honestly been incredible for me. There have been so many great moments. This is one of them, of course. Signing for Borussia Dortmund, but of course the final and the whole of the play-offs at my previous club were something that meant a lot to me. It was very special and I was happy that I was able to finish with that result. These are important games and I'm glad we made it in the end.

“Those games, and also the decision about my future, waiting for it to finally happen, it's been a special time. I've been a bit impatient over the last few days, as I've been waiting for this moment through it all. It's an incredible feeling. It's a great privilege, because it's the dream of many players - and for a few weeks now it's been my dream too.

“I'm very happy to be here. I'm looking forward to the Club World Cup - it's definitely going to be a great tournament. It's the first time, so I'm particularly looking forward to it. It will be a historic event. I'm also looking forward to my first Bundesliga match in the stadium. I'm really looking forward to the South Stand and the fans there. I can hardly wait. That's actually all I'm thinking about at the moment.”