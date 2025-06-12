Sunderland are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are facing a hugely important transfer window this summer.

With the Black Cats having sealed promotion to the Premier League last month, and with the fight to maintain that top flight status starting before a ball is even kicked, recruitment could be key to ensuring survival next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how will Sunderland go about their business, and how important is it that they bring in players with prior Premier League experience to supplement the exciting young squad they have already built?

How will Sunderland conduct their transfer business this summer?

Discussing the need for Sunderland to bring in experienced players this summer during the latest episode of The Roar podcast, SAFC writer Jason Jones said: “I think those sort of signings for Sunderland wouldn't necessarily go amiss. I think that bringing in a few players who know the league, who are well-versed in the division, and who are able to just offer something a little bit different, not just on the pitch, but certainly in terms of the dressing room as well, I think that's vital.

“You know, Sunderland are quite uniquely placed in the sense that there aren't many clubs who have come up in recent seasons who are so lacking in Premier League experience. How many of these players have actually played in the top flight? Not many, if any. So I think for that reason, Sunderland will surely have to bring in at least a couple of players who've played in the division before.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo’s chief SAFC writer, Phil Smith responded: “It's interesting though, isn't it? Because you're kind of watching the Premier League rumour mill pick up pace, and although I do think Sunderland will have a bit of Premier League experience, you have a wry smile when you read links with players in their mid-twenties, knocking on 30, and Sunderland getting linked with paying X million and that in wages. And you think, ‘Yeah, you really need to read up on how Sunderland have changed in the last eight years since they were at this level, because that just ain't happening’.

“I think it's a really interesting debate for me because at every point of this project we've kind of gone, ‘Yeah, but you can't do it again. You can't just keep doing this’. And I kind of find myself saying that a little bit again, now going into the Premier League, just because I think the scale of the jump from the Championship to the Premier League is so massive.

“But it's interesting that my personal feeling is that I'm less interested in Premier League experience. I'm more interested in top tier experience. I'm not necessarily obsessed with the idea that you need players who've played in the Premier League before. But what I'm hoping to see from the bulk of Sunderland’s recruits is a little bit of a track record of doing it at the top level. If that's in a European league, you know, if it's someone who's played quite a bit in the French top division or anything like that. I think for me, it's more about players who have experience of the tactical and the intensity of the top level, if that makes sense. And that's why I do think there's going to have to be a bit of a shift this summer. I don't think you can throw in too many players who've never played senior football before at Premier League level.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland star linked with £35m exit as seven Premier League clubs show interest in key player - reports