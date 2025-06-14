The 5 key areas to strengthen for Sunderland this summer transfer window

Sunderland are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window

Sunderland are back in the Premier League, but in many ways, their job is only just beginning.

After eight years away from the top flight, the Black Cats will be desperate to ensure that they do not make an immediate return to the Championship next term, and if they are to avoid relegation, then a positive summer transfer window could hold the key to their survival.

But which positions do Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team need to strengthen, and which areas of Sunderland’s squad need to be prioritised in the market over the coming weeks and months? We’ve taken a closer look below...

Full-back

An area that has felt somewhat flimsy for some time now, the need to bring in cover and competition for Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin is obvious. While Niall Huggins and Aji Alese are both on the way back to fitness, their injury records and lack of experience at the top level are points of concern, and a quality full-back - or two - would go a long way towards dispelling lingering fears this summer.

Centre-back

With Chris Mepham heading back to Bournemouth following the conclusion of his loan stint, Sunderland are almost certainly set to be in the market for at least one central defender over the coming months. Mepham himself has been touted as a possible option on a permanent deal, but even if the Wales international does return, the Black Cats may feel it necessary to pick up another high quality addition besides.

Midfield

Now that Jobe Bellingham has completed his much-anticipated move to Borussia Dortmund, Sunderland are in obvious need of another central midfielder. Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, and new signing Enzo Le Fée are all top talents, but without Bellingham, the Black Cats look to be lacking a little in terms of physicality and bite in the engine room. As such, a Premier League-ready addition feels like a must.

Winger

Tommy Watson has left for Brighton, and Ian Poveda has struggled to make much of an impact on Wearside since his arrival last summer, meaning that aside from Romaine Mundle and Patrick Roberts, Sunderland are sorely lacking in options out wide. Consequently, you suspect that wingers will be high on Speakman’s transfer hit list this summer.

Striker

This one is perhaps more about adding strength in depth than addressing a dire need for reinforcements, but at the time of writing, Sunderland’s only two senior strikers - not including the as yet unseen Ahmed Abdullahi - are Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor, and while both have been brilliant, it would be much more reassuring if the Black Cats headed into their long-awaited Premier League return with a third option at their disposal. Several names have been linked already, and the right signing could make a world of difference in the battle for survival.

