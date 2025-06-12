The latest on Sunderland’s pursuit of Lennon Miller amid talk of a £10million bid for the midfielder

Lennon Miller is expected to report back for pre-season training with Motherwell as planned, despite growing speculation over his future and recent links to Sunderland.

According to a report from GlasgowWorld, suggestions that the Black Cats are preparing a £10million bid for the 18-year-old midfielder are considered “premature” at this stage.

Highly-rated teen attracting attention

Miller has enjoyed a breakout spell with Motherwell over the past two seasons, earning plaudits for his composure, leadership and technical ability in the heart of midfield. He even captained the side at points last term, underlining the esteem in which he is held at Fir Park.

The teenager’s profile has continued to rise following an eye-catching full debut for Scotland in their 4-0 win over Liechtenstein this week. That performance has reportedly intensified interest in the academy graduate, with Sunderland joined by Celtic and a host of clubs from Germany, Italy and Belgium in monitoring his situation.

Motherwell braced for offers amid Sunderland transfer talk

Miller is currently under contract until the summer of 2026, but GlasgowWorld note that Motherwell may have to make a decision on his future in the coming months. While the club resisted multiple bids during the January window, their stance heading into the summer is clear: should their valuation be met, they are prepared to do business.

That figure is likely to exceed the £3.25million record fee Motherwell received from Celtic for David Turnbull in 2020 — but any deal involving Sunderland or another suitor is expected to require a significantly higher bid.

Sunderland’s midfield rebuild following Jobe exit

Sunderland’s reported interest in Miller comes as Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey continue work on reshaping the club’s midfield options following promotion to the Premier League and Jobe Bellingham’s big-money exit to Dortmund. With a focus on recruiting young, high-potential talent, Miller fits the mould, but as things stand, no formal move has been made.

What Motherwell have said before on Lennon Miller transfer

CEO Brian Caldwell said previously: “We've had a couple of offers from a club who are miles away from our valuation of what we would deem Lennon Miller to be selling. We are not desperate to sell the player. We have always said that it’s got to be right for Lennon and the football club. We aren’t going to accept any kind of offer for Lennon Miller. He is statistically, I believe, in the top seven players in the world for his age, for midfield player. If and when Lennon does move, it will be the right price for us and be right for Lennon Miller.”

Prior to his exit as manager, Michael Wimmer had said he was preparing for life with and without Miller in his ranks. The teenager said this week that as things stand, the focus is on recharging and then heading back into Motherwell for pre season as focus remains outside of speculation.

He said as quoted in the Daily Record: "Once you get in that first national team camp, you want to get in as many more as you can. I need to show that at Motherwell, I need to play every week and I need to be playing well to get in the squad because the midfield spots are tight.

Lennon Miller on future amid transfer gossip

"There's some real quality in there. I just need to try and keep doing what I'm doing to get in for the next games in September. You never know what will happen next in football. I've got a year left on my Motherwell contract. My focus is to have a break, go back into pre-season, and work as hard as I can to get ready for the new campaign.

"I know that there are some big clubs being mentioned for me, but it's speculation. You just need to try and focus on what you're doing and the rest will take care of itself. It was a proud moment. You don't expect to start for your country when you're as young as I am, but I just tried to take the opportunity in my stride.

"I felt like I did OK. We had worked on team shape on Sunday and I was in the starting line-up. But I didn't find out I was definitely playing until the Monday morning. It was a pretty surreal feeling but I just tried to be calm and show what I could do.”