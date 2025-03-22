Is this Sunderland’s strongest possible starting XI?

While every club struggles with injury issues, it feels as if Sunderland have been hit with more than their fair share this season.

The Black Cats have frequently been without key players for extended periods of their ongoing promotion push, and at times, it has felt as if those absences have had a genuinely detrimental effect on their efforts to climb out of the Championship this term. With that in mind, what would Sunderland’s strongest XI look like if everybody was fit and available? We’ve taken a closer look below...

Anthony Patterson - GK

He might have come under fire from certain sections of the fanbase in recent weeks, but there is no denying that Patterson remains Sunderland’s number one, and is likely to do so for the foreseeable future.

Trai Hume - RB

A real stalwart of his Sunderland side, Hume is lacking in cover and competition at the present moment in time, but nevertheless has established himself as a vital component of the Black Cats’ back four.

Luke O’Nien - CB

O’Nien may not be everybody’s pick to start at the heart of defence, but more often than not, he is Regis Le Bris’. Part of the reason for the Frenchman’s faith is the 30-year-old’s ability on the ball and his quality of distribution, and Sunderland do tend to look like a better team with him in the side.

Chris Mepham - CB

Tough to call between the Bournemouth loanee and Dan Ballard, but Mepham has been largely superb for Sunderland this season, and you presume that if the opportunity presented itself the Black Cats would jump at the chance to sign him on a permanent basis.

Dennis Cirkin - LB

Unfortunate with injuries at times, but when Cirkin is at his best, he is easily one of the best full-backs in the division. Defensively astute and a real menace on the front foot, you suspect he has a big future ahead of him.

Dan Neil - CM

Sunderland’s captain has taken to his deep-lying midfield role well, and continues to grow and develop at a pleasing rate. When he’s on top of his game, Neil is a metronomic presence capable of reading games brilliantly, and he often dictates the tempo of engine room contests.

Jobe Bellingham - CM

Another player with a massive future ahead of him, Bellingham has come on leaps and bounds this season, and very probably has vast reserves of potential still yet to be tapped into. Powerful and technically magnificent, he’s been sublime for Sunderland in recent times.

Enzo Le Fée - CM

It is a cruel injustice that Sunderland are still yet to see their January signing play in his preferred central midfield berth, but on the evidence of what we saw during his initial forays into the English game from out on the left wing, his return from injury could make for an exciting - and decisive - prospect.

Patrick Roberts - RW

There are those who grow frustrated with Roberts’ lack of end product, but that view often does a disservice to the attacking threat he does bring to this Sunderland side. Constantly willing to get at his man and notoriously difficult to dispossess, the wide man is a key player in his position.

Romaine Mundle - LW

Mundle started the season at an electric pace, and his prolonged injury absence from November onwards dealt a real blow to Sunderland. Tommy Watson is, of course, another brilliant option out on the left, but Mundle probably still edges him in terms of a starting role.

Wilson Isidor - ST

The Frenchman has been a welcome addition to Sunderland’s frontline this season, and has finally provided them with the goal-scoring centre-forward presence they have been desperately missing for so long. In recent weeks, Eliezer Mayenda has emerged as a genuine contender for a starting place at the point of attack, but for now, the shirt is probably still Isidor’s to lose.

