Sunderland Women’s manager Mel Reay has praised midfielder Libbi McInnes for the manner in which she has kicked on this season ahead of this weekend’s Tyne-Wear Derby clash against Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old made her debut for the Black Cats as a teenager back in 2021, scoring her first senior goal two years later in a Women’s League Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers. A product of Sunderland’s academy system, McInnes has enjoyed a positive campaign on Wearside this term, and contributed to last month’s River Wear Derby victory over Durham with the opening goal at the Stadium of Light.

What has Mel Reay said about Sunderland midfielder Libbi McInnes?

In light of that performance, and with a big clash against Newcastle rapidly approaching, Reay has praised the starlet for her progress, while also suggesting that the next step in her development is to produce influential displays on a weekly basis.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, she said: “We brought Libbi in when she was 15, 16 years old. [She was] a bit of a slow-burner at the beginning in terms of where we needed to get her, but I think this season she's really applied herself and really kicked on physically which I think has helped her game.

“I'll go back to the word consistency - and this is for all the players - having one good game now isn't enough it has to be consistently every week and that collectively will see us get higher up the league.”

What did Mel Reay say about Sunderland’s injury status ahead of their derby clash with Newcastle United?

Elsewhere, Reay confirmed that Mary McAteer will be available for Sunday’s trip to St. James’ Park. The young forward has been sidelined in recent weeks with a concussion, but is expected to return to the fold on Tyneside having completed a full week of training.

Reay said: “Mary is back. She's been on the grass all week so we've got a fully fit squad.”

Sunderland will still be without striker Eleanor Dale, however, with the 22-year-old out of action for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury. Addressing the impact that Dale’s setback has had on her team, Reay said: “Losing Eleanor Dale has not helped. She was a real pivotal centre forward for us who was in really good form. She's probably irreplaceable at this moment in time.

“We've tried to change the way we've played a little bit in terms of the formation just to try and complement the other players who then need to step up higher up the pitch for her. She's been a real loss but the players have then got to step up and they also have to deliver.”

