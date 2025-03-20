Sunderland were linked with a whole host of strikers last summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All in all, after a fairly fraught summer riddled with doubt, Sunderland’s striker situation hasn’t worked out too badly this season.

The Black Cats have, for the most part, been able to rely on Wilson Isidor to lead the line at the Stadium of Light, with teenage starlet Eliezer Mayenda emerging as a very willing and capable deputy to the charismatic Frenchman. But with so many other centre-forwards linked last summer, what has happened to the players Sunderland failed to sign? We’ve taken a comprehensive look at the returns of several of the Black Cats’ reported targets below...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexandre Mendy - 11 goals

The SM Caen centre-forward was a name repeatedly and heavily linked with Sunderland over the summer, and at one stage, made it very clear that he would have liked to sign for the Black Cats. Instead, he remained in France, and after an eye-catching start to the season, he has hit something of a drought in recent times. With no goals since mid-January, Mendy is struggling.

Tom Cannon - 11 goals

Sunderland were not only linked with Cannon during the summer transfer window, but then went back in for him in January too. Eventually, of course, they were price out of a move and he ended up signing for Sheffield United, but his recent record for the Blades would perhaps suggest that the Black Cats dodged a bullet somewhat. Cannon is still yet to score for his new club, with all 11 of his goals this season coming during his previous loan stint with Stoke City.

Lucas Stassin - 8 goals

Stassin himself revealed Sunderland's interest in him in an interview shortly after the window closed. Now a teammate of Black Cats loanee Pierre Ekwah at St. Etienne, he has done very well in France thus far, scoring six goals and assisting five more across 22 Ligue 1 appearances, as well as two goals and three assists in five outings for former club KVC Westerlo before making the jump to Ligue 1.

Gift Orban - 6 goals

A mixed bag for Orban this season, who scored just twice for previous club Lyon before making a January move to German outfit Hoffenheim. Since then, he has rekindled some of his brightest form, however, and currently has four goals in 10 Bundesliga outings to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dane Scarlett - 5 goals

After scoring four goals during the first half of the season for Championship outfit Oxford United, Scarlett was recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur in January, and while opportunities have been hard to come by for the 20-year-old, he did bag a goal in the Europa League group stage later that month.

Zan Vipotnik - 5 goals

The Slovenian international was touted for a move to Wearside before signing for Swansea City in the summer, but since then he has struggled to make a consistent impact in front of goal. Five goals is not the worst return in the world, but across 34 Championship outings, it is hardly prolific either.

Sinclair Armstrong - 3 goals

Sunderland were said to be keen on Armstrong before he signed for Bristol City over the summer, but his return has been fairly underwhelming, with just three goals in 30 outings across all competitions.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Datro Fofana - 2 goals

Fofana saw a couple of prospective loan deals unravel before leaving Chelsea for Turkish outfit Goztepe late in the summer transfer window. While in Turkey, he scored two goals in nine appearances, before being recalled by his parent club due to a knee injury.

Daniel Jebbison - 2 goals

The young forward sealed a deadline day loan move to Watford from Bournemouth last summer, but failed to score at all for the Hornets, and was subsequently recalled early by the Cherries. Since then, he has nabbed a couple of FA Cup goals for his parent club.

Ike Ugbo - 1 goal

Ugbo is enduring a nightmarish campaign in front of goal. After re-signing for Sheffield Wednesday last summer, despite apparent interest from Sunderland, he has just one goal to his name after 35 outings, and that came in an EFL Cup victory over Grimsby Town.

Roko Simic - 0 goals

Another nearly man who openly stated that Sunderland were keen on him, Simic signed for Cardiff City instead of the Black Cats last summer, and was immediately loaned out to KV Kortrijk. After drawing a blank on the continent, he was recalled by the Bluedbirds, and manager Omer Riza recently admitted that he was still some way off being ready for the first team.

Your next Sunderland read: Ex-Sunderland, Everton and West Brom striker involved in shock non-league club takeover bid