Sunderland’s progress since 2021 has been praised by the national journalist following a recent visit

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s progress under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have been praised by national journalist Daniel Storey.

Storey, who acts as the i’s chief football writer, has embarked on a mission to watch every one of the 92 clubs this season across the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two. The journalist was in attendance as the Black Cats drew 1-1 with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite the draw and Sunderland’s recent dip in form, Storey has urged Black Cats fans to see the bigger picture at the club and has praised the work done by owner Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Speakman since their arrival at the club in 2021.

“For Sunderland, the idea was always sort of stemming from last season when Sunderland had the youngest average age team in the country. I think Peterborough have since overtaken that this season because of a little bit more experience in the Sunderland team,” Storey told The Echo’s Roar Podcast regarding his challenge to complete the 92 in a season.

He continued after the recent game against Preston North End: “But Sunderland are going to finish higher than any other, probably going to finish higher than any other team in the country that doesn't have Premier League money or parachute payment money. The highest in the 92 of any team.”

“I know that that might not feel relevant in the context of, oh God, we're going to be in the top four for most of the season and then it's about probably about playoffs and then it's like that whole existential angst. I get that that's the focus, but I get the chance to take a step back, right, and say, hang on, what's been achieved here in the last couple of years is pretty astonishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

“And particularly given where the club has come from over the last decade, I think it's a really, it's a good news story and I know that if Sunderland lose in the play-off semis or the play-off final, then everyone will kind of lose their minds because I'm a Forest fan and we had that for 15 years as well. Like that's just how it goes.

“That's a really difficult time to take a step back. But I think it's worth doing. The progress has been extraordinary. It's a really likeable team. It has really likeable young players in it. Yes, it doesn't always click. Yes, there's occasional, we look a bit blunt here. It's a good new story in a division where they can be quite hard to find.”

Your next Sunderland read: Hibs boss provides update on Sunderland loanee amid transfer interest and international call