How does the transfer value of the Sunderland squad compare to Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and other Premier League rivals?

Sunderland will enter a brave new world in the Premier League next season as they take on the significant wealth of the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and North East rivals Newcastle United.

The excitement ahead of the Black Cats return to the top flight was ramped up on Wednesday morning when the fixtures for the new campaign were released and Regis Le Bris and his players discovered they will face West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the season.

Preparations for what lies in wait are fully underway after Sunderland were active during the opening stage of a two-part summer transfer window. There was one new permanent addition to the Black Cats ranks as Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee made a £20m switch to the Stadium of Light after impressing throughout a loan spell on Wearside during the second half of last season.

There were also two big departures from the squad that had brought an end to Sunderland’s seven-year absence from the top flight. The future of England Under-21 midfielder Jobe Bellingham had dominated the headlines in recent months as he was linked with several clubs across the Premier League and around Europe - and a move to the latter was secured earlier this month as the former Birmingham City youngster secured a potential club record move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The agreement is believed to have netted Sunderland an initial £27m but could surpass the £30m club record sale of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to Everton if certain add-ons are triggered throughout his time in Germany. Wembley hero Tommy Watson has also left the club this summer as he made a £10m move to Brighton and Hove Albion just weeks after scoring the goal that helped the Black Cats see off Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final and land a return to the top flight.

There is an expectation Sunderland will add a number of new faces to their ranks and although they may not be able to match the spending power of the club they will compete alongside when the new season gets underway, they can rely on what has been a largely successful recruitment drive as several gems have been unearthed in recent seasons.

But how does the value of the current Sunderland squad compare to their new Premier League rivals as we await the second new addition of the summer transfer window?

Sunderland’s squad value compared to new Premier League rivals

1. Manchester City - €1.32bn 2. Arsenal - €1.09bn 3. Chelsea - €1.06bn 4. Liverpool - €867.50m 5. Tottenham Hotspur - €766.10m 6. Newcastle United - €651.53m 7. Manchester United - €643.00m 8. Aston Villa - €592.00m 9. Brighton and Hove Albion - €555.70m 10. Nottingham Forest - €462.35m 11. Crystal Palace - €448.20m 12. Brentford - €414.08m 13. AFC Bournemouth - €410.10m 14. West Ham United - €400.30m 15. Wolverhampton Wanderers - €378.70m 16. Fulham - €351.35m 17. Everton - €349.55m 18. Leeds United - €211.20m 19. Burnley - €196.10m 20. Sunderland - €150.75m