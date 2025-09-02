A closer look at Sunderland’s squad valuation, according to Transfermarkt.

It has been a remarkable summer transfer window for Sunderland and their recruitment team.

From the moment that the Black Cats secured promotion via the Championship play-off final in May, it felt as if they were dead set on doing things a little differently to other clubs who have fought their way out of the second tier in recent seasons.

Instead of pursuing players from the upper echelons of the Football League, or cast-offs from their newfound top flight rivals, Kristjaan Speakman and co. have enacted an ambitious rebuild of sorts, bringing in a good mix of experience, pedigree, and potential from across the continent.

Perhaps the most standout acquisition has been that of Granit Xhaka - a player who finished 16th in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting, and who boasts such a wealth of quality and knowhow that he was immediately handed the captain’s armband upon his arrival in the North East.

But, of course, there have been plenty of other eye-catching deals besides. Nordi Mukiele is a defender of Champions League; Habib Diarra is a Senegalese international who had a queue of suitors chasing him before Sunderland swooped in for his signature; Simon Adingra is an AFCON winner who had frequently lit up the Premier League already during his time with Brighton and Hove Albion.

And then on deadline day, the Black Cats kicked on again, wrapping a double deal for Dutch duo Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey before stealing in at the eleventh hour to complete the signing of former Chelsea and Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore.

But how has all of that spending affected Sunderland’s overall squad value, and which of their current crop of first team players are worth the most? We’ve turned to Transfermarkt - who do, admittedly, have a tendency to be quite conservative in their valuations - to see how things measure up on Wearside...

What is Sunderland’s current squad valuation, according to Transfermarkt?

Robin Roefs - £3.5 million

Anthony Patterson - £12.1 million

Simon Moore - £130,000

Blondy Nna Noukeu - £130,000

Trai Hume - £10.4 million

Nordi Mukiele - £8.6 million

Lutsheral Geertruida - £17.3 million

Dan Ballard - £6.9 million

Omar Alderete - £6.9 million

Luke O’Nien - £1.3 million

Aji Alese - £860,000

Joe Anderson - £150,000

Zak Johnson - £65,000

Reinildo Mandava - £4.3 million

Dennis Cirkin - £6.9 million

Arthur Masuaku - £2.6 million

Timothee Pembele - £2.2 million

Leo Hjelde - £1.7 million

Granit Xhaka - £10.4 million

Habib Diarra - £17.3 million

Enzo Le Fée - £15.6 million

Noah Sadiki - £10.4 million

Dan Neil - £6.5 million

Milan Aleksic - £610,000

Jay Matete - £350,000

Abdoullah Ba - £2.2 million

Chris Rigg - £17.3 million

Harrison Jones - £130,000

Simon Adingra - £24.2 million

Romaine Mundle - £5.2 million

Chemsdine Talbi - £6.9 million

Ian Poveda - £780,000

Betrand Traore - £6.9 million

Eliezer Mayenda - £10.4 million

Wilson Isidor - £10.4 million

Nazariy Rusyn - £860,000

Ahmed Abdullahi - £860,000

Brian Brobbey - £19 million