Sunderland's stunning £245m squad valuation assessed after summer transfer spree and deadline day drama
It has been a remarkable summer transfer window for Sunderland and their recruitment team.
From the moment that the Black Cats secured promotion via the Championship play-off final in May, it felt as if they were dead set on doing things a little differently to other clubs who have fought their way out of the second tier in recent seasons.
Instead of pursuing players from the upper echelons of the Football League, or cast-offs from their newfound top flight rivals, Kristjaan Speakman and co. have enacted an ambitious rebuild of sorts, bringing in a good mix of experience, pedigree, and potential from across the continent.
Perhaps the most standout acquisition has been that of Granit Xhaka - a player who finished 16th in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting, and who boasts such a wealth of quality and knowhow that he was immediately handed the captain’s armband upon his arrival in the North East.
But, of course, there have been plenty of other eye-catching deals besides. Nordi Mukiele is a defender of Champions League; Habib Diarra is a Senegalese international who had a queue of suitors chasing him before Sunderland swooped in for his signature; Simon Adingra is an AFCON winner who had frequently lit up the Premier League already during his time with Brighton and Hove Albion.
And then on deadline day, the Black Cats kicked on again, wrapping a double deal for Dutch duo Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey before stealing in at the eleventh hour to complete the signing of former Chelsea and Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore.
But how has all of that spending affected Sunderland’s overall squad value, and which of their current crop of first team players are worth the most? We’ve turned to Transfermarkt - who do, admittedly, have a tendency to be quite conservative in their valuations - to see how things measure up on Wearside...
What is Sunderland’s current squad valuation, according to Transfermarkt?
- Robin Roefs - £3.5 million
- Anthony Patterson - £12.1 million
- Simon Moore - £130,000
- Blondy Nna Noukeu - £130,000
- Trai Hume - £10.4 million
- Nordi Mukiele - £8.6 million
- Lutsheral Geertruida - £17.3 million
- Dan Ballard - £6.9 million
- Omar Alderete - £6.9 million
- Luke O’Nien - £1.3 million
- Aji Alese - £860,000
- Joe Anderson - £150,000
- Zak Johnson - £65,000
- Reinildo Mandava - £4.3 million
- Dennis Cirkin - £6.9 million
- Arthur Masuaku - £2.6 million
- Timothee Pembele - £2.2 million
- Leo Hjelde - £1.7 million
- Granit Xhaka - £10.4 million
- Habib Diarra - £17.3 million
- Enzo Le Fée - £15.6 million
- Noah Sadiki - £10.4 million
- Dan Neil - £6.5 million
- Milan Aleksic - £610,000
- Jay Matete - £350,000
- Abdoullah Ba - £2.2 million
- Chris Rigg - £17.3 million
- Harrison Jones - £130,000
- Simon Adingra - £24.2 million
- Romaine Mundle - £5.2 million
- Chemsdine Talbi - £6.9 million
- Ian Poveda - £780,000
- Betrand Traore - £6.9 million
- Eliezer Mayenda - £10.4 million
- Wilson Isidor - £10.4 million
- Nazariy Rusyn - £860,000
- Ahmed Abdullahi - £860,000
- Brian Brobbey - £19 million
