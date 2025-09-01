Sunderland have completed their third deal of transfer deadline day

Sunderland have concluded their first transfer of deadline day, signing versatile defender Lutsharel Geertruida on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig.

While there is no reference to it in the official statement from the Black Cats, it’s understood that there is an option to make the move permanent next summer for a fee in the region of £18.5 million. Geertruida is a versatile defender who can play at both centre back and right back, and who has also played at left back and defensive midfield in his career.

A Netherlands international and an Eredivisie winner with Feyenoord, Geertruida brings significant experience to the Sunderland defence. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says the club have beaten extensive competition to sign the defender, who was believed to be close to joining Marseille before Sunderland’s move.

“We are delighted that Lutsharel has joined us for the 2025-26 season,” he said.

“He was extremely motivated by our proposal from the very beginning, and the opportunity to bring such a high-calibre player to the Club on loan was a perfect fit for us. Competition for his signature was high, but the combination of our Club, city, and fan base ultimately made the difference.”

It’s thought that Geertruida’s arrival means that Sunderland’s pursuit of Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi is over, with the Serie A club reluctant to sanction another major departure despite the Colombia international wanting the move.

Lutsharel Geertruida reveals why he wanted Sunderland move

In his first words as a Sunderland player, Geertruida revealed his long-held ambition of playing in the Premier League and how impressed he had been by the club’s initial performances.

Geertruida said: “First of all, I want to thank God for this opportunity, and I also want to thank the Club for their trust in me. I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, and I’m so excited now that my opportunity is here. We are new to the league, so we need to fight, and I want to be a part of that. I’ve seen the recent games and think the group looks fresh and energetic. Now, I just want to be as important as possible for this Club. I’m ready, and I can’t wait to see the fans in the stadium.”

Sunderland’s busy deadline day picks up pace

Geertruida’s arrival is the third confirmed deal of deadline day, with many more expected to follow. Alan Browne has already joined Middlesbrough, and Jenson Seelt Wolfsburg. Patrick Roberts is expected to join Birmingham City, while Niall Huggins is close to a loan move to Wycombe Wanderers. Nazariy Rusyn is expected to join Arka Gdynia on loan and a number of other departures are expected.

Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season, while there could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde if the right loan move emerges. Talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic could also yet leave on loan, though a move for the former to join Angers on loan has stalled due to the club's financial restrictions.

There could still be two significant incomings, too. Striker Brian Brobbey should join from Ajax, while Sunderland are also racing to sign Bertrand Traore from Ajax, as he would offer additional cover out wide following Roberts’ departure.

