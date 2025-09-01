Sunderland have concluded yet another ambitious transfer deal

Sunderland have completed the deadline-day signing of Brian Brobbey.

Brobbey has joined from Ajax for a fee believed to be in the region of €20 million, with the potential for a further €5 million to be raised in add-ons. Sunderland have confirmed that Brobbey has signed a five-year deal at the club. Sunderland had to move back into the market for another striker after Chelsea requested the recall of Marc Guiu following Liam Delap’s hamstring injury in the 2-0 win over Fulham last weekend.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has revealed that Sunderland have been tracking Brobbey for an extended period and that the timing was ‘perfect’. Speakman says he believes Brobbey will ‘significantly’ enhance the team.

“Brian is a player that we have been tracking throughout the summer, and he’s a really interesting player for us to acquire, as he’s a different profile to the other forwards we have in the squad. The timing of this opportunity was perfect, and he matched our ambition to find a forward capable of significantly enhancing the team. We are delighted to have him at Sunderland, and look forward to watching him take this next step with us in the Premier League.”

Brian Brobbey’s first words as a Sunderland player

Brobbey revealed that he had received a glowing reference from Nordi Mukiele ahead of making the move and that he had been paying close attention to the team’s performances so far this season.

“It feels great to be a Sunderland player,” he said.

“I spoke with Nordi Mukiele, who I know from my time in RB Leipzig, and he told me about the Club, the fans, and how it feels like a family. I first talked with Sunderland over a month ago, and I have seen the stadium and the fans this season, and I can’t wait to be a part of that passion. It’s emotional to say goodbye to Ajax, as I grew up here and I’m going to miss everyone, but the Premier League is the biggest stage in the world, and I’m ready for this next chapter.”

What Kristjaan Speakman said about Marc Guiu’s return to Chelsea

“This has been an unusual situation to navigate, and our priority must always be to act in the best interests of Sunderland AFC,” he said.

“Following discussions with Chelsea, Marc, and his representatives throughout the last 48 hours, we believe we have achieved this outcome and that this decision is in the best interests of all parties. We wish Marc well upon returning to Chelsea, who we continue to enjoy a strong relationship with, and we now move forward.”

Brobbey is Sunderland’s second arrival of transfer deadline day, and the club are still hopeful of signing Bertrand Traore from Ajax. It has also been a busy day of outgoings, with Patrick Roberts completing a loan switch to Birmingham City. Alan Browne, Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt have meanwhile joined Middlesbrough, Wycombe Wanderers and Wolfsburg on loan.

Nazariy Rusyn is expected to join Arka Gdynia on loan and a number of other departures are expected.

Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season, while there could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde if the right loan move emerges. Talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic could also yet leave on loan, though a move for the former to join Angers on loan has stalled due to the club's financial restrictions.

