Sunderland have confirmed the departure of Patrick Roberts

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristjaan Speakman has said that Patrick Roberts will always be welcome at Sunderland after the winger completed a loan switch to Birmingham City.

Roberts has joined the Championship promotion hopefuls until the end of the 2025/26 campaign, but has very possible played his last game for Sunderland. His current contract expires next summer and though Sunderland have the option to extend that deal, his departure means that currently appears unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s Sporting director said it was crucial that Roberts had regular opportunities to play this season having made such a huge contribution to the club over a long period of time since joining from Manchester City.

“Patrick was a catalyst in the success of Sunderland over the past four years,” Speakman said.

“He joined us in League One, believed in what we were doing, where we were going, and immersed himself in our Club, on and off the field. He made a huge impact for us, and with limited opportunities this season, it’s appropriate to ensure he can continue to play regularly throughout the campaign. We wish him the best of luck and thank him for his immense contribution. Patrick will always be able to call Sunderland home, and he will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light.”

The deadline day state of play at Sunderland

Roberts is the latest departure on a busy deadline day for Sunderland, with Alan Browne joining Middlesbrough on loan and Jenson Seelt moving to Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. Niall Huggins has also, Nazariy Rusyn is expected to join Arka Gdynia on loan and a number of other departures are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are still looking to find new clubs for Ian Poveda, Timothee Pembele, Naz Rusyn, Abdoullah Ba, Jay Matete and Joe Anderson after they were not included in the squad for the new season, while there could then also be departures for players such as Leo Hjelde if the right loan move emerges. Talented youngsters such as Ahmed Abdullahi and Milan Aleksic could also yet leave on loan, though a move for the former to join Angers on loan has stalled due to the club's financial restrictions.

There could still be two significant incomings following Lutsharel Geertruida’s arrival from RB Leipzig on loan. Striker Brian Brobbey should join from Ajax, while Sunderland are also racing to sign Bertrand Traore from Ajax, as he would offer additional cover out wide following Roberts’ departure.

Your next Sunderland read: Follow all the drama of deadline day in our live blog