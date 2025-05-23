Sunderland v Sheff Utd: Kick-off time and live TV and radio broadcast details

Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland will be backed by over 36,000 supporters when they walk out at Wembley for Saturday’s Championship play-off final meeting with Sheffield United.

Unsurprisingly, the ticket allocation was quickly snapped up by loyal supporters who will hope to see Regis Le Bris and his players secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League by seeing off the Blades on the biggest stage English football has to offer.

Not everyone has been successful in their attempts to secure a ticket for Saturday’s game - but thousands of supporters will still travel to the capital as they look to replicate the memorable scenes witnessed at Trafalgar Square ahead of the Black Cats’ previous visits to Wembley.

But there will also be an opportunity for supporters remaining at home to take in each and every minute of the action with the fixture being broadcast live on television and radio throughout Saturday afternoon. With just hours to go until the big kick-off, The Echo looks at the details of the outlets providing live coverage of the action.

What time does Sunderland vs Sheffield United kick-off at Wembley?

There was something of a wait for supporters of both clubs to discover the kick-off time of Saturday’s game - but the EFL finally confirmed this year’s play-off final will get underway at 3:01pm on Saturday, May 24. The additional minute is to show support for the EFL’s ‘Every minute matters’ campaign, which is being ran in association with British Heart Foundation. Luton Town defender Tom Lockyer and former Sheffield United and Leeds United midfielder Vinnie Jones will join the Foundation’s Lizzie Moscardini on the Wembley pitch for an ‘unprecedented CPR demo’ that will be shown on screens around Wembley.

How to follow Sunderland v Sheffield United on TV, radio and online

The Championship play-off final between Sunderland and Sheffield United is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with live digital coverage on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App. Coverage on both channels gets underway at 2pm, an hour before kick-off at Wembley. If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription but want to watch the game, you can pay to stream the clash on NOWTV, with options available for £26, £14.99 and £29.99.

BBC Newcastle are also providing radio coverage of the game with Simon Pryde on host duties from Wembley, live commentary from Nick Barnes and former Black Cats stars Gary Bennett and Marco Gabbiadini as pundits and co-commentators. Their coverage gets underway at 1pm and is available available on FM and DAB digital radio frequencies 95.4 FM, 96 FM, 103.7 FM and 104.4 FM.

talkSPORT also have live coverage of the game as former Sunderland striker Darren Bent and ex-Blackpool boss Ian Holloway join Sam Matterface on commentary duties. You can tune in to talkSPORT through the website, listen via the talkSPORT app , or on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.