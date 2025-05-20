Sunderland will be backed by an army of SAFC fans in London this weekend ahead of the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United.

The winner will be promoted to the Premier League and one thing Regis Le Bris and his Sunderland squad can count on is the incredible and passionate support of the SAFC faithful.

Three years ago, Sunderland were at Wembley for their League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers, and we take a look back at some of the stunning fan pictures from that weekend. On the Friday night - as they will this weekend - Sunderland fans flocked to Trafalgar Square for one almighty party.

The following day Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart scored the goals to take Alex Neil’s side to the Championship on May 21 2023. However, the night before will go down in Sunderland folklore as one of the best evenings for many of the club’s supporters as thousands of fans descended on Trafalgar Square for a huge party.

Here, we take a look at the best photos three years on:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans were in fine voice the night before the final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley as thousands of Mackems descended on Trafalgar Square. | Frank Reid Photo Sales

