The city's biggest employer Nissan has given the lads an extra-special send-off ahead of their playoff final against Sheffield United on Saturday (mAY 24) by using 92 red and white Nissan Qashqai e-POWER cars to spell out ‘Til the End’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The phrase has become the motto for SAFC’s playoff campaign and was never more true than when Dan Ballard grabbed the aggregate winner against Coventry City with the last touch of the ball in extra time at the Stadium of Light.

92 red and white Nissan Qashqai cars spell out 'Til the End' - SAFC's motto throughout the playoff campaign. | Nissan

Drone footage shows Nissan staff carefully manoeuvring the vehicles to spell out the giant red and white message at the car manufacturer’s plant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Nissan spokesperson said: “Thousands of fans across the region are preparing for their trip to the capital this weekend, including our employees who have been showing their excitement by wearing their Sunderland shirts to work in the lead up to watch their team play for a place in the Premier League.

Nissan created the message ahead of SAFC's trip to Wembley. | Nissan

“Nissan is the largest employer in Sunderland with more than half of the 6,000 of the team living in and around the city. The atmosphere at the plant this week has been electric in the lead up to Sunderland’s biggest game of the season.”

Nissan’s production director and SAFC fan Lee Watson said: “It is great to get behind the team and wish Sunderland AFC good luck in the play-off final this weekend. A lot of our employees will be making the trip down to Wembley and we hope they return celebrating, which will be great for the wider region.”

Over 36,000 Black Cats fans will be heading to Wembley this weekend with the club just one game away from ending their eight year exile from the Premier League.