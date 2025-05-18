How does Sunderland and Sheffield United’s average attendances compare to their potential Premier League rivals?

All eyes are now on Wembley as Sunderland and Sheffield United prepare to meet in this season’s Championship play-off final.

The countdown is well underway and the scramble for tickets has started as supporters from Wearside and the Steel City both look to secure their spot underneath the famous arch. There are just six days to go until Regis Le Bris and Chris Wilder’s sides go head-to-head on the biggest stage in English football and look to end their clubs’ absence from the Premier League.

For the Blades, their stay outside of the top flight currently stands at just a solitary season after they suffered a dispiriting relegation by ending last season with just three wins and 16 points to their name. Sunderland’s time outside of the Premier League now stands at eight years and that included a four-year in League One before Alex Neil guided the Black Cats into the Championship with a play-off final win against Wycombe Wanderers in May 2022.

Now, three years on, after one previous failed play-off bid, Sunderland are heading back to Wembley and they will do so with the backing of over 35,500 supporters at the home of football. Not for the first time this season, the Wearside faithful will produce a stunning show of support that has become the hallmarks of home and away games during the campaign.

That was never more evident than in Tuesday’s play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City when Dan Ballard’s last-gasp goal sent his side to Wembley and set off wild celebrations from the vast majority of the 46,530 supporters inside a sold-out Stadium of Light. The Black Cats have sat at the top of the Championship attendance table for the entire season - but how does their average attendance compare to their current second tier rivals and the clubs they will hope to face in the Premier League next season?

What are the average attendances of Championship clubs during the 2024/25 season?

24. Oxford United - 11,367 23. Luton Town - 11,555 22. Millwall - 15,490 21. Swansea City - 15,503 20. Queens Park Rangers - 15,856 19. Blackburn Rovers - 16,161 18. Preston North End - 16,505 17. Plymouth Argyle - 16,537 16. Cardiff City - 19,344 15. Watford - 19,379 14. Burnley - 19,876 13. Portsmouth - 20,26312. Hull City - 21,323 11. Bristol City - 22.424 10. Stoke City - 22,804 9. West Bromwich Albion - 25,057 8. Middlesbrough - 25,460 7. Norwich City - 26,316 6. Sheffield Wednesday - 26,636 5. Coventry City - 27,957 4. Sheffield United - 28,023 3. Derby County - 29,018 2. Leeds United - 36,134 1. Sunderland - 40,675

How do Sunderland and Sheff Utd’s attendances compare to their potential Premier League rivals?

21. Bournemouth - 11,209 20. Brentford - 17,086 19. Burnley - 19,876 18. Crystal Palace - 25,074 17. Fulham - 26,674 16. Sheffield United - 28,023 15. Nottingham Forest - 30,098 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 30,460 13. Brighton and Hove Albion - 31,467 12. Leeds United - 36,134 11. Everton - 39.153 10. Chelsea - 39,548 9. Sunderland - 40,675 8. Aston Villa - 42,008 7. Newcastle United - 52,177 6. Manchester City - 52,585 5. Arsenal - 60,270 4. Liverpool - 60,319 3. Tottenham Hotspur - 61,274 2. West Ham United - 62,464 1. Manchester United - 73,733