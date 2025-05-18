The former Sunderland managerial target has left Ligue 1 club Lens owing to personal issues

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Still has parted ways with RC Lens, with the highly-rated 32-year-old coach returning to England due to personal reasons, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Still’s departure comes just a year after he was heavily linked with a move to Sunderland following the exits of Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale. The young Anglo-Belgian coach, who made headlines for managing in Ligue 1 without a formal UEFA Pro Licence, was understood to be a serious contender for the Stadium of Light hot seat before Sunderland ultimately appointed Régis Le Bris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple reports last summer indicated that the Black Cats were in advanced discussions with Still’s representatives before opting for the former Lorient manager Règis Le Bris after being turned down by Still Sunderland were keen to appoint a progressive, tactically aware coach to lead their long-term project, with Still fitting the bill as one of the most innovative young minds in European football.

In France, Still has been tipped for a big future following an impressive spell at Reims and a brief stint at Lens. But personal reasons have prompted his return to England, where he is likely to attract strong interest once he is ready to return to the dugout. Lens finished eighth in Ligue 1 under the stewardship of Still this season.

What did Will Still say about Sunderland’s interest?

In an interview with L’Equipe, Still sought to clear up any doubt about the extent of his prior interest in moving to the Stadium of Light last summer. He said in September last year: “Everyone was sending me there [England], but in my head, nothing was decided. I always said that one day I would like to go there, because I am English, I have a house there, my partner lives there, but I never said when.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sporting project is much more important, and I want to think selfishly about my career. I know Ligue 1, what it can bring me, what a club like Lens can mean for my development. There were negotiations with other clubs, but [Lens] president [Joseph Oughourlian] called me and I had always said that if there was a team here that I would never refuse, it was Lens. Three days later, I had an agreement with them. It was the right club, at the right time. No way [did Still want to leave Ligue 1]. I’ve never had any problems with anyone. I know what happened, why I left, but that’s it. I don’t blame France or the journalists. The best decision was made.”

Sunderland are next in action under current head coach Le Bris at Wembley in the Championship play-off final against Sheffield United with a chance to win promotion to the Premier League on the line.