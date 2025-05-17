Wembley final could be last Sunderland appearance for these 9 players

Sunderland play Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final next weekend

It goes without saying that there are few bigger games in world football than the Championship play-off final. But for Sunderland, next weekend’s clash with Sheffield United at Wembley could take on heightened significance for a number of reasons.

Not only are the Black Cats playing for a spot in the Premier League, but if the transfer rumour mill is to be believed, they could also be playing to ensure that several members of Regis Le Bris’ current squad are still at the Stadium of Light next season.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the talents who could play their final match in red and white if things don’t go Sunderland’s way at Wembley...

Trai Hume

Sunderland’s Player of the Season, and with good reason, Hume has been fantastic for the Black Cats this term, but could be the subject of transfer interest if they fail to go up.

Chris Mepham

The Bournemouth loanee is set to return to his parent club after the play-off final, but whether Sunderland are in a position to try and lure him back to Wearside next season could depend on which division they find themselves in.

Dennis Cirkin

Out of contract next year, Cirkin finds himself in a more precarious transfer position than most. Sunderland would presumably love to tie him down to a new long term deal, but whether it actually happens remains to be seen.

Jobe Bellingham

Never more than a hair’s breadth away from the gossip columns, Bellingham continues to generate plenty of headlines and plenty of gossip. Even if Sunderland do go up he could leave, but they would give themselves a much better chance of keeping him if they do indeed return to the top flight.

Dan Neil

Like Cirkin, Neil is out of contract next year, and to that end, Sunderland will be desperate to agree a new contract with their captain as soon as possible. You suspect that the midfielder would love nothing more than to play in the Premier League with his boyhood club, but there are plenty of sides casting an eye over him too.

Chris Rigg

The teenage sensation, like teammate Bellingham, has been the subject of plenty of speculation in recent months. The sad reality is that he will leave Sunderland one day, but whether it is as soon as this summer, who can say at this stage?

Enzo Le Fée

This one is really simple. Win and Le Fée’s obligation-to-buy clause will be triggered and he will remain a Sunderland player. Lose, and he will be off back to AS Roma...

Salis Abdul Samed

Sunderland do not have any kind of prospective agreement in place to keep Samed in England beyond the end of the season, and in truth, given how limited his impact has been on the pitch, there are few who will be too disappointed by that fact.

Tommy Watson

And finally, an exit that is definitely happening. Watson will join Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, but before he goes, can he help guide Sunderland back to the Premier League after an eight-year absence?

