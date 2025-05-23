Sunderland must submit their retained list when their season in the Championship comes to an end.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the end of their Championship campaign rapidly approaching, Sunderland will soon have to publish their retained list ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Ordinarily, the Black Cats would already have disclosed the information, and the overwhelming majority of their second tier rivals have done so, but in the context of their play-off campaign - and Saturday’s final against Sheffield United at Wembley - they are still yet to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will Sunderland be required to submit their retained list for ahead of next term? Here’s everything you need to know...

When will Sunderland’s retained list be announced?

Sunderland would usually have until Saturday, May 17th – two weeks after their final regular-season fixture against QPR – to formally confirm which players they plan to keep and who will be released. However, for those clubs involved in the play-offs, there’s an extended deadline of four days after their final game. While clubs are not obliged to publicly announce their retained and released lists, it is common practice to do so.

The EFL will publish an official “professional retained list” detailing the squads of all member clubs, with the publication scheduled for as late as Saturday, June 14th. On deadlines, the EFL states: “Any club wishing to re-engage a contract player whose contract is due to expire on June 30th must, save as mentioned in regulations 68.2.1 to 68.2.4 below, notify him in writing by the third Saturday in May in the final year of his contract whether or not they offer him terms of re engagement specifying (where applicable) such terms.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland to release three players - as things stand

Sunderland have decided to release three players from their academy set-up as preparations for the summer transfer window gather pace, The Echo understands.

The most notable departure is goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze, who joined the Black Cats from Leicester City in October 2023 on a deal running until June 2024. Sunderland held the option to extend the 21-year-old’s contract by a further year, which was taken up. However, the former Chelsea prospect will become a free agent once his contract officially expires after the club made the decision not to keep the shot-stopper on beyond the summer.

There is also a chance that Sunderland will part ways with midfielder Cuba Mitchell, with the player set to leave the club as things stand, though both parties are considering their options, and it isn’t impossible that he could stay at the club. The 19-year-old, who previously played for Birmingham City, signed his first professional deal with the Black Cats last summer, keeping him at the club until June 2025 with an option for an additional year. Mitchell recently pledged his international allegiance to Bangladesh, following approaches from the country’s football federation.

Finally, 18-year-old forward Aaron Chungh is also set to leave the club at the end of the season. Chungh made 18 appearances in the under-18 Premier League during 2024-25, scoring twice and providing one assist. He also featured for the under-21s on several occasions. The Echo understands Chungh is expected to trial with Championship side Hull City.