Sunderland face Frank Lampard’s Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi finals

Régis Le Bris has some crucial decisions to weigh up this week as Sunderland prepare to face Coventry City in the first leg of the play-off semi final on Friday night.

While much of his starting XI looks as good as locked in, there are still three positions that look too close to call at this point. Here, we take a closer look...

WHO PLAYS AT CENTRE-BACK?

A composed showing from Dan Ballard on his return from injury against QPR on Saturday has left Régis Le Bris with a huge decision to make ahead of the first leg against Coventry City. To start Ballard on Friday would be a big call given that he has only half an hour of football under his best since February, but the defender has been back in full training for a couple of weeks and Le Bris has hinted that he believes he is ready.

What Ballard brings is obvious: he's Sunderland's best 1-v-1 defender and by a considerable distance their most dominant player in aerial duels which could be crucial in both penalty boxes. The issue? Chris Mepham and Luke O'Nien have been virtually impeccable in Ballard's absence over the course of the campaign and to drop either to the bench would be a brutally harsh call from the Sunderland head coach. In truth, O'Nien's leadership and quality on the ball from deep mean he is almost certain to start.

It looks it will be one from either Ballard or Mepham.

IS ROMAINE MUNDLE FIT TO START - AND WHAT'S THE PLAN IF NOT?

It's a decision which then has a significant impact on other areas of the pitch. Romaine Mundle returned to full training on Sunday, and there's no doubt that ordinarily he'd be one of the first names on the teamsheet given both his individual quality and the balance he brings to the team. The question mark stems from the fact that he hasn't had any competitive minutes for a month and even then he was still building is way back to full match fitness after a significant hamstring injury.

Le Bris has to decide whether starting him could risk his involvement in the rest of the play-off campaign, and also whether being down on match minutes means he would be more impactful in the latter stages of the game where he can drive at tiring defenders.

If he isn't deemed fit to start, it's almost certain that Enzo Le Fée will play on the left and Le Bris has already hinted that it's in his mind to go down this route for the away leg anyway. If Mundle does start, it then looks likely to be one of Le Fée or Chris Rigg as the most advanced central midfielder. Right now, that looks more like a decision to be made for the second leg when there's every chance Mundle will be ready to start.

WHO GETS THE NOD UP FRONT?

Another huge call for Le Bris to make. Wilson Isidor has been one of his go-to players this season, scoring some superb individual goals and leading the line with presence and agility. His ability so stretch defences and run in behind has also been an absolutely central platform of Sunderland's tactical approach away from home, making him in ordinary circumstances the frontrunner to start. Yet Eliezer Mayenda is clearly the form player right now, underlined by his quite stunning solo goal at Bristol City just a few weeks back. For a while now he has looked like Sunderland's most confident and dangerous attacking player and his goal contributions this season speak for themselves. It would be a big risk to leave him out.

Le Bris will no doubt make the point in the build up to the game that whoever doesn't start has a massive part to play off the bench.