A Sunderland academy graduate has been recalled to the Coventry City side ahead of the play-offs

Former Sunderland youngster Ben Wilson has been recalled to the Coventry City starting XI - just in time to face his former club in the play-off semi finals.

Wilson had not played since October due to injury, with Coventry City boss Frank Lampard initially turning to Brad Collins after Oliver Dovin suffered a serious injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. After some key errors the Sky Blues boss made the big call to bring Wilson into the side for the final day of the season and the 32-year-old repaid his faith with an excellent performance in the 2-0 win.

Wilson now seems certain to keep his place in the play-off semi finals.

“Ben’s personality and character is a sure thing in terms of how he is in the dressing room, so I wasn’t worried at all about his handling of the thing but it’s another thing to go and see him handle it because I haven’t seen Ben play," Lampard said.

“So I think the goalkeeper thing is such a talking point, and I understand it. When I came in all three goalkeepers had played. That’s not normal and it’s challenging, to be fair, for different circumstances.

“And then Ollie gets in and has a consistent run and does his ACL and I felt for Brad, because he’s done some good things for us as well but in the last couple of games there have been some tough moments.“Ben’s injury has been a difficult one that has been affecting his training for a period of time. I chat with Ben a lot and he was saying, ‘I am just starting to feel better, gaffer,’ and he’s sort of banging on my door in the end. But I needed to see that in training, and now I have seen him in game. And it was a first class performance in many senses – big saves, calm on the ball, comes out of his box and so I am really, really pleased for him.”

Ben Wilson delivers verdict on Coventry City return

Wilson told Coventry Live he was nervous on his return to the side after so long on the sidelines but was thrilled to make a successful comeback.

“It was amazing but I was actually a nervous wreck from the start," Wilson admitted.

"Obviously I have been out the team for such a long time. I have been trying to get back fit, it has been a longer process than what I had thought but I have been training well. I trained hard to be ready for this moment and I thank the gaffer for putting me in. I have been wanting to play for weeks now, but he chose me today and luckily we got the clean sheet and we got the win which was vitally important.

"Even in the hotel last night, the lads were like ‘we can tell you are nervous because we have never seen you so quiet.’

“You have just got to remember I have played in big enough games in the last few years, done it all before and I have got enough in front of me to know I am going to be safe, no matter what. You have to remember to enjoy it, it is a game of football at the end of the day. Can I say I enjoyed it? A little bit yes but a lot of no!”