Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland ended the Championship campaign with their fifth defeat in five games against QPR

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While it would be a stretch to say Kevin Betsy would be supporting Sunderland in the play-offs, QPR's interim boss revealed after the 1-0 win over the Stadium of Light that he had reason to be backing many of the club's players in the weeks ahead.

Betsy led QPR alongside Xavi Calm this week after Marti Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave. The experienced coach worked within the England youth system for a number of years, as well as having spells at Fulham and Arsenal. Those jobs saw him play a role in the development of many of Sunderland's players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've coached a lot of Sunderland's players, some of them when they were 12,13," Betsy said.

"Pat Roberts I had at Fulham, we signed him from Wimbledon and he went on to sign for Man City for a lot of money. It was great to see him. I had Dennis Cirkin at England, Jobe Bellingham as well - lovely boy, really good footballer. Dan Ballard at Arsenal as well.

"I've watched Sunderland for years, fantastic club. The passion, support. I used to come to the training ground a lot, I came to watch Sam Greenwood when he was in the England set up, it's an amazing place. I was actually on loan at Hartlepool as a player, so I know a bit about the area. It's a great football club and I hope they do well in the play-offs, they have been one of the best teams in the division and that's been shown over a 46-game season. I'm sure they'll do well.

"You always care about the players you coach, forget about the tactics. You coach some of these players when they are 12,13 - to see them realise their dream is beautiful for a coach. I'm a fan of a lot of these players."

Kevin Betsy explains tactical approach behind QPR's win at Sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betsy revealed that he and Calm had largely stayed true to Cifuentues's approach this week with which just a couple of tactical tweaks. They paid off for the goal as Harrison Ashby was heavily involved on the right, with the goal scored by Nicolas Madsen.

"The foundations of the team have been set right from the beginning of the season," Betsy said.

"There were a few tweaks that we made but the foundations were there, the players know what we are looking to do both in and out of possession. We didn't want to complicate things too much given that it was a very short space of time. They're really good players but most importantly they're really good people, and they've shown that throughout the season. There's been a consistency about their mentality about this season.

"We weren't sure what kind of team Sunderland would select today, we thought there might actually be more rotation today with those play-off games coming up. It's a really strong team, squad, and the way they play is a credit to the club. But you have to come with a game plan and we didn't want to just come and defend, we wanted to be a threat and to get creative players on the ball while being really resilient out of possession. We knew the areas where Sunderland like to attack, their main threats - they can open you up within a second but each and every player applied themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal was really good creativity, we wanted to give our players freedom in the final third. We picked Ash [Harrison Ashby] to play on the right - some people would look at that and say he's a full back but he's trained extremely well this well and he's shown quality in the final third this season in flashes. He picks out a really good cross into the box, it's then good link-up play and Nicolas Madsen is a really good finisher. He probably hasn't shown it as much as we would have liked this season but we played him in a different role today as a six, but he had licence to get forward and he picked his moment well. He's an exciting player for this club next season."