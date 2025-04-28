Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s play-off campaign is nearing with just one game of the regular season left

Sunderland now just have one game to play before the play-off campaign and so Régis Le Bris will be thinking deeply about his squad and who will be in the team for that first leg a week on Friday.

The head coach said last week he had an idea in his head what that team would look like, but stressed that there was much that could still change in a fortnight. So which positions are locked in, and which are still very much up for grabs for that trip against QPR? Here we take a closer look...

GOALKEEPER

There's no debate about this one. Simon Moore has been a top addition behind the scenes at Sunderland and deputised well when Anthony Patterson was injured earlier this season, but Patterson is the club's established number one. Since the international break his form has been solid with most of Sunderland's problems coming at the other end of the pitch.

LIKELY PLAY-OFF LINEUP: Patterson

DEFENCE

This is part of the pitch where there is a great deal of uncertainty heading into the play-offs, though mainly due to fitness rather than form. Ideally Le Bris will want to name a natural left back in his XI, and so Dennis Cirkin's return to the pitch at Oxford United in the second half was a big boost - you could probably go as far as to say it was the only real positive for Sunderland on the day. If Cirkin can come through Saturday's visit of QPR unscathed, you'd think he will be in pole position to start that first leg.

If he isn't fully fit, Le Bris then has a difficult decision to make. Leo Hjelde has performed well defensively in Cirkin's absence, but going forward the team might be more dangerous with Alan Browne at right back and Hume on the opposite flank. Away from home, Le Bris would probably go for the more defensive option and the additional security at set pays an defending crosses that Hjelde might offer.

In the heart of defence, picking two from a fully fit and in-form Dan Ballard, Chris Mepham and Luke O'Nien is almost impossible to call from the outside. Ballard is set to return this weekend against QPR, but after so long on the sidelines its hard to see him being ready to start the first leg of the semi final.

Another to watch out for is Aji Alese, who could return to full training ahead of the play-offs. Again his lack of match fitness would mean he's highly unlikely to push for a start but his presence in the squad would add welcome depth and versatility.

LIKELY PLAY-OFF LINEUP: Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin

MIDFIELD

Though Salis Abdul Samed has stepped up his comeback from injury in recent weeks and could have a part to play off the bench, there's little doubt that Dan Neil will play as Sunderland's deepest-lying midfielder. Jobe Bellingham is also locked in to play on the left of the midfield three, with Chris Rigg likely to be on the right. It's the combination that Le Bris has favoured all season, and the natural partnerships built up all over the pitch as a result probably give Sunderland the best chance of success. The potential disruptor is of course Enzo Le Fée, whose best position is in the heart of the pitch and whose quality could be the difference between promotion and another season in the Championship.

For that first leg, however, he might be needed on the left. Romaine Mundle should be back in full training by next week but the question is whether he'll be able to go straight into the starting XI. Le bris might well take a cautious approach, deploying Le Fée on the left initially and then bringing Mundle in from the start for that home leg. If Mundle is fully fit to start, who misses out to accommodate Le Fée will be one of Le Bris's toughest decisions.

LIKELY PLAY-OFF LINEUP: Neil, Jobe, Rigg

WINGERS

Though Ian Poveda could be back in training next week, behind the scenes there is little expectation that Le Bris will hand him a significant role in the play-off campaign. Patrick Roberts will play on the right and as explained, Le Fée currently looks most likely to start on the left as Mundle steps up his recovery.

Tommy Watson is the other option and while Le Bris has made clear that he will use him despite his imminent move to Brighton, it will almost certainly be as an impact substitute.

LIKELY PLAY-OFF LINEUP: Roberts, Le Fée

STRIKER

Probably the toughest decision Le Bris has to make over the next week or so. There's no doubt that both Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda have a vital role to play - whoever isn't in the starting XI will almost certainly be the first substitute off the bench and will be crucial as a result. Who starts is at this stage too close to call. Le Bris has trusted Isidor implicitly since his arrival from Zenit last year and has in the main been rewarded emphatically - Isidor has scored brilliant goals and his ability to stretch the game with his pace has been a key part of Sunderland's success. He's also clearly low on confidence and how can you leave Mayenda out of the team right now? He was exceptional against Bristol City, holds the ball up remarkably well given his age and has for a period of time looked like the Sunderland player most likely to make something happen in the final third. Not to start with him would be a massive risk.

LIKELY PLAY-OFF LINEUP: Mayenda