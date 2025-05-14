Sunderland's previous four Wembley play-off final appearances remembered

How have Sunderland fared in their previous Wembley play-off final appearances?

There were memorable scenes around the Stadium of Light as Dan Ballard’s last-gasp header helped Sunderland claim a place in this season’s Championship play-off final at the expense of Coventry City.

The Black Cats were favourites to earn a Wembley date with Sheffield United after they secured a 2-1 first leg win at the CBS Arena on Friday night - but it was the Sky Blues who appeared to have the upper-hand on Wearside as Ephron Mason-Clarke levelled up the aggregate score with just under 15 minutes left on the clock. However, Ballard had the last laugh as he netted in the third minute of injury-time at the end of extra-time to set off wild celebrations from the vast majority of the 46,530 inside the Stadium of Light.

Over 35,000 supporters will make their way to Wembley on Saturday week as Regis Le Bris and his players look to bring an end to Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League by extending the Blades’ dismal record in the play-offs. But what of Sunderland’s record in Wembley play-off finals? With the euphoria of the events of Tuesday night still enveloping Wearside, the Echo takes a stroll down memory lane to see how the Black Cats have fared on the biggest stage English football has to offer.

Sunderland’s previous play-off final appearances

Sunderland v Swindon Town in the 1990 Second Division Play Off Final at Wembley. | se

1989/90: Sunderland 0-1 Swindon Town (Division Two play-off final)

The semi-final will live long in the memory for Sunderland supporters after goals from Marco Gabbiadini and Eric Gates helped Denis Smith’s side to a 2-0 win at Newcastle United after the Wear-Tyne rivals had battled to a goalless draw at Roker Park. That set up a Wembley date with a Swindon Town side managed by Tottenham Hotspur legend Ossie Ardiles and it appeared an Alan McLoughlin goal was enough to ensure the Robins secured promotion into English football’s top flight. However, there was an unexpected twist as Swindon were punished with a two-division relegation after they were found guilty of financial irregularities and that allowed Sunderland to take their place in the old Division One.

1997/98: Sunderland 4-4 Charlton Town (Division One play-off final)

An absolute classic - although for Black Cats supporters, the events of a dramatic afternoon at the old Wembley will only ever summon up heartbreak. In an action-packed play-off final, two goals from Niall Quinn and one from Kevin Phillips were cancelled out by a brace from the Addicks’ Wearside-born striker Clive Mendonca and a Richard Rufus equaliser five minutes from time. Nicky Summerbee put Peter Reid’s Sunderland back in front in the ninth minute of the first period in extra-time - but Mendonca completed his hat-trick moments later to send the final into a penalty shoot-out. After 13 perfect penalties, Michael Gray stepped up and saw his penalty saved by Charlton keeper Sasa Ilic and that condemned Reid’s men to another season in the second tier.

2018/19: Sunderland 1-2 Charlton Athletic (League One play-off final)

After seeing off Portsmouth in a two-legged semi-final, the Black Cats faced a familiar foe as they were reunited with Charlton Athletic 21 years after their eight-goal thriller at the old Wembley. Jack Ross’ Black Cats made the perfect start to the game as an own-goal from Addicks centre-back Naby Sarr put them in front inside the opening five minutes of the game. Ben Purrington got Charlton back on level-terms ten minutes before half-time before they ended Sunderland’s hopes of returning to the Championship when Patrick Bauer netted in the fourth minute of second-half injury-time.

2021/22: Sunderland 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers (League One play-off final)

A last-gasp goal from Patrick Roberts helped the Black Cats secure a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their semi-final tie with Sheffield Wednesday after Ross Stewart had got the only goal of the first leg just days earlier. That set up a League One play-off final clash with Wycombe Wanderers and this time it would be Sunderland supporters that were celebrating as their prolonged stay in the third tier was brought to an end. Academy graduate Elliott Embleton opened the scoring on 12 minutes and Stewart ended any thoughts of a comeback from the Chairboys when he doubled Sunderland’s lead inside the final quarter of an hour. There were jubilant and emotional scenes when the full-time whistle was blown as Black Cats supporters celebrated a return to the Championship - and could there be similar scenes as Le Bris’ men aim to end the club’s eight-year absence from the Premier League next weekend?

