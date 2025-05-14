Sunderland are through to the Championship play-off semi-final at Wembley Stadium later this month

Kevin Phillips didn’t hold back in his assessment of Sunderland’s gritty play-off semi-final win over Coventry City, admitting the Black Cats “got away with murder” at times during Tuesday night’s second leg at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the former Sunderland striker praised the team’s desire and determination but acknowledged they rode their luck in moments as they booked their place at Wembley.

“Do they deserve to be there? I’ll say yes,” Phillips said. “The spirit, the hunger and the desire they’ve shown. They needed a bit of luck, and they got that with the second goal down at Coventry. They’ve got away with murder tonight at times, but it’s football.”

Phillips also sympathised with Coventry boss Frank Lampard, whose side fell just short despite a battling performance across both legs. “It’s cruel, and you saw that Frank was gutted,” he said. “But it’s about taking chances, and Sunderland took theirs. We asked at the beginning of the play-offs who’d be the hero, and Dan Ballard has done that.”

Looking ahead to the final, Phillips doesn’t expect Sunderland to change much tactically under Regis Le Bris. “It’s a big pitch, it will be red hot, and they’ll conserve their energy,” he said. “Maybe take a set-play and hit them on the counter-attack.”

What did Régis Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris paid tribute to the togetherness of his Sunderland squad after they sealed their place at Wembley with a 122nd-minute goal against Coventry City.

Le Bris had admitted his side had struggled to produce their best in a difficult tie against a strong opponent, but they hung in to take the game to the end of extra time. The introduction of Chris Rigg and Romaine Mundle helped spark an improved attacking threat, and Dan Ballard was able to take advantage with the last play of the game.

The Sunderland head coach admitted there was much his team could improve, but his pride in their spirit shone through. "They went through difficult periods in this game, but they never gave up," Le Bris said. “So we can feel this energy even when it’s tough, they are so connected with the ambition of the club and the group. They are still together. You can complain about technical choice, turnover and so on, but they keep going. They want to win 'til the end.

“It was absolutely about the togetherness, it is really important to highlight the spirit of this team,” Le Bris added. “It is so impressive. They are not always brilliant on the ball, but I think they represent well this region, the club and the way you have to play to win. It's about mentality, character, the ability to fight all the way even when it is tough. This group is absolutely fantastic for that."

