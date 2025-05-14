Sunderland will play Sheffield United at Wembley on May 24th

Sunderland booked their place in this season’s Championship play-off final in the most dramatic of circumstances on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats scored in the 122nd minute, courtesy of a Dan Ballard header, to take a 3-2 aggregate lead over Coventry City at the Stadium of Light, and to seal a place at Wembley later this month.

Regis Le Bris’ men will line up against Sheffield United on May 24th, with the Blades having comfortably seen off Bristol City with two successive 3-0 victories over the course of their semi-final encounter.

But with both Sunderland and Sheffield United traditionally wearing red and white for their home kit, which side will be forced to swap for alternative colours in the capital? Here’s everything you need to know...

Will Sunderland wear their home kit at Wembley?

No, Sunderland will not wear their home kit at Wembley, with Sheffield United set to be afforded the opportunity to walk out in red and white stripes. The EFL bases its play-off final kit decisions on the participating clubs’ finishing positions in the table. As United finished third to Sunderland’s fourth, they are seen as the home side.

How can I secure a ticket for Sunderland’s Championship play-off final against Sheffield United?

In the aftermath of Sunderland’s semi-final victory, the Black Cats released a statement detailing ticket details for the final.

It reads: “Sunderland AFC is pleased to confirm ticketing details for the 2025 Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final. Following a semi-final victory over Coventry City, Régis Le Bris’ side will face Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 24 May (KO TBC). The club has received an allocation of 35,531 tickets in the West Stand and phase one of sales will be open to 2024-25 season ticket holders only.

“Phase one: 12:00 noon, Wednesday 14 May - 2024-25 season ticket holders will be eligible to purchase one ticket per season ticket during this period. Due to the volume of season ticket holders, all tickets will be subject to availability and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.”

“Phase two, which will include new 2025-26 season ticket holders and 2024-25 six-game package holders, will commence from 9am on Friday 16 May, subject to availability. Additional sales phases will be communicated should any tickets remain.

“How to buy - Due to Wembley Stadium requirements, tickets will only be available to purchase online via eticketing.co.uk/safc . Tickets will NOT be available in person at the Stadium of Light ticket office or via telephone. All tickets will be distributed via email as print@home tickets only, attached to an email booking confirmation. Fans are also advised that duplicate tickets and reprints will not be available.

“Ticket prices - Pricing categories are split into six sections, with concession pricing available throughout all categories. All tickets purchased will be subject to a booking fee of £3 plus a transaction fee of £3.”

