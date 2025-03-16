The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday

Sunderland faced Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon at the Coventry Building Society Arena - with plenty of talking points before, during and after the clash.

Haji Wright scored a hat-trick as Sunderland fell to their heaviest defeat of the season at Coventry City. The Black Cats were two goals down at half time thanks to Wright’s brace, and though there were some brief signs of a revival midway through the second half, Wright’s brilliant finish put the game to bed

Here, we take you through some of the more interesting moments that you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s game against Coventry City last weekend:

Sunderland’s home shirt altered for Coventry City game

Sunderland’s iconic ship crest returned to the club’s home kit at Coventry City, but with a significant twist.

On Saturday, the club marked the Green Football’s Great Save initiative, which encourages fans to pass on, sell or reuse old kits to prevent them from going to the landfill. Sunderland’s club partner Fanatics will, until March 28th, offer fans who come into the store and donate old kits, including boots, discounts on away shirts and junior sizes.

To raise awareness of the initiative and of the increasingly significant impact of climate change, the ship crest returned against Coventry, but rising sea levels were reflected in the design. The club want to raise awareness of the impact climate change has already had on the region and could have in the future, with Roker Pier still closed after suffering storm damage in 2023.

Régis Le Bris makes interesting striker decision

Eliezer Mayenda was given the nod by Le Bris and retained his place in the Sunderland starting XI as the Black Cats’ head coach made two changes to his starting XI to face Coventry City.

Chris Rigg returned in place of Wilson Isidor, with the Black Cats reverting to their preferred 4-3-3 shape against Coventry City. Romaine Mundle also returned to the starting XI after his brilliant goal against Preston North End, with Tommy Watson on the bench. Leo Hjelde was also absent from the squad with a minor injury, which meant that under-21s midfielder Ben Middlemas was called up to the bench.

Coventry City were hit with a double injury blow, with neither striker Brandon Thomas-Asante nor midfielder Ben Sheaf fit enough to take their place in Frank Lampard’s squad for the game. Former Sunderland loanee was named Ellis Simms on the bench against his former club.

Sunderland booed off at half-time by away end

Sunderland fans were not happy at half-time with their side behind by two goals against Coventry at the CBS Arena.

Wright struck twice to hand Lampard’s side a 2-0 lead after the opening 45 with Sunderland struggling to deal with the frontman. For the first goal, Dennis Cirkin allowed the ball to go out for a throw when he could have cleared his lines.

The striker was then fouled by Mepham in the area, with referee Dean Whitestone awarding a penalty kick to the home side. Wright scored the spot kick and Sunderland were booed by their own fans as they headed into the half-time interval after an abject display.

Black Cats players apologise to away and full-time

After Haji Wright’s hat-trick was complete and with it Coventry’s easy win, Sunderland’s players stayed on the pitch at the CBS Arena to apologise to the away fans. Eliezer Mayenda, Wilson Isidor, Luke O’Nien and Jobe Bellingham stayed out the longest longest

Team captan Dan Neil, who was subbed in the second half, didn’t join his teammates in front of the away end, neither did goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with the duo both heading for the tunnel after the post-match pleasantries were exchanged with the opposition.

Sunderland’s in-game injury worries

Sunderland were handed several in-game injury worries during the game against Coventry City. Mayenda went down for a period in the first half around the 24th minute. The Black Cats were on the attack at the time yet the striker stayed down as Mundle floated a shot well wide of the goal.

Le Bris was then handed another injury blow with Dennis Cirkin forced off in the second half with an injury. The left-back went down in the 66th minute after fouling his man initially. Sunderland’s physio came on to work on his left leg before the defender left the pitch under his steam for Jenson Seelt, meaning Luke O’Nien had to go to left-back.

Coventry defender mocks Chris Rigg

Sunderland’s teenage sensation caused a little bit of a scrap at Coventry City on Saturday. The attacking midfielder produced a questionable tackle on his opposite number over on the left hand side of the pitch in the second half.

The 17-year-old was slightly late but the challenge wasn’t malicious or dangerous. Despite this, though, Covetry City players flooded around the youngster and began to push him. Sunderland’s players rushed to their teammates defence with Milan van Ewijk trying to rile Rigg up, who, to his credit, didn’t allow himself to react.

Sunderland’s attacking midfielder was rightly booked for his challenge but van Ewijk somehow escaped punishment despite confronting Rigg. Minutes later the Coventry right-back got the better of a physical confrontation with Rigg for the ball on the byline. After Rigg had returned to his position, the Coventry defender mocked the Sunderland man by posing to the home fans with a strongman pose, much to the delight of supporters at the CBS Arena.