Sunderland are back in action against Coventry City this afternoon

Eliezer Mayenda has retained his place in the Sunderland starting XI as Regis Le Bris makes to changes to the starting XI to face Coventry City.

Chris Rigg returns in place of Wilson Isidor, with the Black Cats reverting to their preferred 4-3-3 shape against Coventry City. Romaine Mundle also returns to the starting XI after his brilliant goal against Preston North End, with Tommy Watson on the bench. Leo Hjelde is absent from the squad with a minor injury, which means that U21s midfielder Ben Middlemas is called up to the bench.

Coventry City have been hit with a double injury blow, with neither striker Brandon Thomas-Asante or midfielder Ben Sheaf fit enough to take their place in the squad. Former Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms is on the bench.

Le Bris admitted in his pre-match press conference that Mayenda was pushing for more regular starts, and hinted that he might again rest Isidor ahead of the run-in.

"Yeah I agree, it's a new situation,” Le Bris said. We spoke earlier in this press conference about new experiences for the team, for the players... the conditions change and they have to experience this. Sometimes they can deal efficiently with the challenge, sometimes it is harder. But we can discuss it, talk about it, learn from it. I agree this is a new one right now."I still trust Wilson 100%."It is like Riggy, for example, sometimes you just need one, two, three weeks to rest and to recover. This can be really useful for Wilson. It's not a positive for him as an experience because they want to play, score, be the main man... so I know it is not a pleasure for him but at the same time it is going to be useful for him. I still trust Wilson 100%, 100%."

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Mepham, O'Nien, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Browne; Roberts, Mundle, Mayenda

Subs: Aleksic, Moore, Anderson, Seelt, Browne, Isidor, Watson, Middlemas

Why Leo Hjelde is absent from the Sunderland squad

Le Bris confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Hjelde had picked up a minor injury during the week, but that he would be fit to return after the international break. Sunderland face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on March 27th, with Le Bris previously stating that he hoped Enzo Le Fée might be able to return to the squad for that game.

“It could be that Leo is not available and he needs a few days to rest,” Le Bris said.

“It is only a small injury but we will see for Saturday. Otherwise, there are no new worries.”